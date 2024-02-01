8.4 C
New York
Thursday, February 1, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Sorry, We Goofed — Anambra Govt Apologizes for Rebaptizing Rescued Nigerian Tennis Champion, Blames it on Social Media Users

News

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Our Reporter

The Anambra State Government has said it goofed by referring to the recently rescued former Nigerian tennis champion, Tanya Okpala, as Jacqueline Okwueze.

Mr. Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka over the mistaken identity.

According to the Governor’s Imagemaker, the mistake was made because the name was copied from social media users who widely referred to the ex-tennis champion as Jacqueline Okwueze, without knowing that the people copied were wrong.

Aburime further apologized on behalf of the State Government, for the mistake.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Government has expressed its regret and apology for the error of initially referring to the recently rescued Tanya Okpala as Jacqueline Okwueze.

READ ALSO  Tansian varsity authorities are parading fake C of O to claim ownership of my land - Ezeonwuka

“It would be recalled that a few days ago, Tanya Okpala, the former Nigerian tennis champion, who was seen on the street of Awka, was widely referred to as Jacqueline Okwueze across various social media platforms.

“Following public outcry to the Anambra State Government to come to her aid, she was traced and taken into custody for proper care by the State government

“In its initial reference to the story, the State Government equally, wrongly referred to Tanya Okpala as Jacqueline Okwueze, following the lead from many social media publications. When it came to the attention of the Government that the true identity of the lady was Tanya Okpala, the Government immediately pulled down the publication and published the correct information which then referred to the lady as Tanya Okpala.

READ ALSO  Eleven Days After Cabinet Dissolution, Stakeholders Lobby For Appointment Slots In Dollars, Imo Governor Yet To Constitute Excos

“The error in the initial reference was based on a mistaken identity, founded on a mere reference to the same name that was represented to the State as the lady in question.

“The State Government wishes to officially retract the said initial reference to Jacqueline Okwueze and hereby apologises to Jacqueline Okwueze for the anomaly.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING : Court Orders Arrest Of Governor Fubara’s Chief Of Staff,

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Tansian varsity authorities are parading fake C of O to claim ownership of my land - Ezeonwuka

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.