Sorry, We Goofed — Anambra Govt Apologizes for Rebaptizing Rescued Nigerian Tennis Champion, Blames it on Social Media Users

By Our Reporter

The Anambra State Government has said it goofed by referring to the recently rescued former Nigerian tennis champion, Tanya Okpala, as Jacqueline Okwueze.

Mr. Christian Aburime, the Press Secretary to Governor Chukwuma Soludo, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka over the mistaken identity.

According to the Governor’s Imagemaker, the mistake was made because the name was copied from social media users who widely referred to the ex-tennis champion as Jacqueline Okwueze, without knowing that the people copied were wrong.

Aburime further apologized on behalf of the State Government, for the mistake.

The statement read: “The Anambra State Government has expressed its regret and apology for the error of initially referring to the recently rescued Tanya Okpala as Jacqueline Okwueze.

“It would be recalled that a few days ago, Tanya Okpala, the former Nigerian tennis champion, who was seen on the street of Awka, was widely referred to as Jacqueline Okwueze across various social media platforms.

“Following public outcry to the Anambra State Government to come to her aid, she was traced and taken into custody for proper care by the State government

“In its initial reference to the story, the State Government equally, wrongly referred to Tanya Okpala as Jacqueline Okwueze, following the lead from many social media publications. When it came to the attention of the Government that the true identity of the lady was Tanya Okpala, the Government immediately pulled down the publication and published the correct information which then referred to the lady as Tanya Okpala.

“The error in the initial reference was based on a mistaken identity, founded on a mere reference to the same name that was represented to the State as the lady in question.

“The State Government wishes to officially retract the said initial reference to Jacqueline Okwueze and hereby apologises to Jacqueline Okwueze for the anomaly.”