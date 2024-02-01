BREAKING : Court Orders Arrest Of Governor Fubara’s Chief Of Staff,

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Wednesday issued a warrant for the arrest of the Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Edison Ehie over his alleged involvement in the burning of the state House of Assembly.

The court also ordered that Jinjiri Bala, Happy Benedict, Progress Joseph, Adokiye Oyagiri, and Chibuike Peter also known as Rambo be arrested for allegedly participating in some criminal activities.

An explosion had rocked the complex of the state assembly amid alleged moves by some lawmakers to impeach Governor Siminalayi Fubara on October 30, 2023.

Some loyalists of the governor were said to have been behind the incident.

Chime Ezebalike, Lukman Oladele, Kenneth Goodluck Kpasa, Osiga Donald, and Ochueja Thankgod were remanded last Thursday by Justice Bolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court in Abuja on a similar matter.

In the seven charges preferred against them, they were accused of committing alleged terrorism offences by invading, vandalising, and burning down Rivers State House of Assembly in the wake of the political crisis that rocked Port Harcourt in October last year.

Although Ehie’s name was prominently mentioned in the case, he was not listed among the defendants.

However, in an ex-parte application brought by the Inspector General of Police, Ehie, and five others were the defendants.

The ex-parte application was predicated on Sections 37, 113, 114, 84, and 184 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and Section 35 of the 1999 Constitution as well as Section 32 of the Police Act 2020.

In the ex-parte application, the defendants were accused of conspiracy, arson, terrorism, attempted murder, and murder of a Superintendent of Police, Bako Agbashim, and five other police informants.

The trial judge, Justice Emeka Nwite in the fresh application on Wednesday issued a warrant of arrest against the defendants.

The judge held, “That the complainant’s application dated and filed 29th day of January 2024 is granted as prayed.

“That an order of this Honourable Court is hereby made issuing a warrant of arrest against Ehie, Bala, Benneth, Joseph, Oyagiri, and Chibuike (aka Rambo) fleeing defendants in the case.”