From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed has urged the Nigerian Police force to establish more outpost and formations across the state to assist in addressing the numerous security challenges facing the state and the country.

The governor was speaking when he received at the government house, the Inspector General of the Nigerian Police Force (IGP) Olukayode Egbetukon and his entourage.

The governor commended the inspector general of police for his efforts in addressing the challenges facing the country and that more needs to be done to tackle the challenges.

He said his administration will continue to support security agents in the discharge of their duties, urging for Continues support. READ ALSO Your hard work qualified you as new Wazirin Katagum - Bauchi Gov tells Sule Audu

The IGP Olokayode Egbetukon commended governor Bala Mohammed for his support to security agents in the state as well as the many developmental projects and said Bauchi state is among the ten states the Nigerian Police force would establish a special intervention squad to assist in addressing the many security challenges facing the country.