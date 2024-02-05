Gov Bala Mohammed Inaugurates 30Km Roads Construction Project at Darazo, Misau LGAs 

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has inaugurated over twenty two point six billion naira road construction project from Headquarters of Darazo Local Area to Gapciyari community awarded at over two point six billion naira.
Similarly, inaugurated over five point six billion naira project for Dualization and expansion of seven kilometres road from A.D Rufa’i College of Education to Government Science Secondary School Misau.
These are part of the thirteen proposed rural and urban roads construction projects recently approved by the State Executive Council.
Inaugurating the projects at Darazo and Misau Local Governments, Governor Bala Mohammed said the move was in response to aspirations of the benefiting communities and the desire of his administration to enhance socioeconomic activities in the affected areas.
Mohammed who said infrastructural development remained the priority of his administration noted that thirty percent of the contract sum has been paid to mobilize the contractors to the sites.
Earlier, the State Commissioner Ministry of Works and Transport
Ibrahim Gambo Galadima emphasized that the ministry would monitor the projects to ensure quality work is delivered.
In their separate remarks, the caretaker committee chairman of Darazo Local Government area Samaila Ya’u Sade and his counterpart of Misau Alhaji Salisu Hussain commended the Governor for equitable distribution of infrastructural development across the state.