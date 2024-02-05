Gov Bala Mohammed Inaugurates 30Km Roads Construction Project at Darazo, Misau LGAs 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has inaugurated over twenty two point six billion naira road construction project from Headquarters of Darazo Local Area to Gapciyari community awarded at over two point six billion naira.

Similarly, inaugurated over five point six billion naira project for Dualization and expansion of seven kilometres road from A.D Rufa’i College of Education to Government Science Secondary School Misau.