Woman reportedly dies days after Kaduna hospital doctor left towel inside her belly

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

In a case of alleged medical negligence, a 29-year-old woman, Joy Michael reportedly died on Saturday after doctors at the Kagarko Local Government General Hospital in Kaduna State allegedly left a huge towel inside her belly.

It was gathered that the General Hospital had last three weeks conducted a cesarean operation on Mrs. Joy but was later rushed to a Private Hospital, ‘Grace Land’ due to serious lower abdominal pains.

It was reported that the victim was rushed to the theater and a group of surgeons led by Dr. Thot found the towel.

The Executive Chairman of the Local Government Area, Hon. Nasara Rabo confirmed the incident on Wednesday, and disclosed that the Council has taken a drastic decision on the matter.

According to him, the Managing Director of the Hospital has since been withdrawn completely, and the matter has been reported to the Ministry of Health.

” The Ministry for Health has set up a fact-finding committee including me to find out about the ugly incident.

” The Doctor in charge and the Theatre Nurse have been reporting to their National regulatory body’s disciplinary committees

The Council Chairman lamented that the families of victims are devastated over the sad incident, noting we’re also shocked that innocent people died at the hands of medical practitioners in the name of negligence.

He reiterated his commitment to ensure justice is served to the bereaved family to serve as a deterrent to others.

He added that precious lives cannot continue to be wasted in the hands of those who refuse to do their job professionally.

The deceased is yet to be buried according to Christian rites.