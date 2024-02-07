Fire Outbreak : N200m Worth Of Equipment Razed Down In Imo Teaching Hospital By Indian Hemp Smokers

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

Imo State University Teaching Hospital Umuna in Orlu LGA would have been razed down to ashes except the timely intervention of the Umuna Traditional Ruler, HRM, Eze Dr Douglas Okwara who deployed the Community Vigilante in the company of other Residents to quench the inferno.

Our correspondent gathered that Equipment worths more than Two hundred Million was Razed down by fire.

A source who witnessed the fire incident revealed that the fire out break started by 2 pm on Monday February 5th and given non presence of security personnel in the Institution as well as fire Service, the Radiology Department and ICT were already razed down before the coming of Manual Tanker Drivers and Local Vigilante deployed by the Traditional Ruler of Umuna arrived and quenched the inferno by 8 pm .

A medical Doctor who spoke to Impartial Observers on the condition of anonymity revealed that State Government has instantly lost over Two hundred million Naira worth of Equipment to the fire outbreak from the two Departments of Radiology and ICT razed down.

The Medical Personnel who attributed the fire incident to poor management of the Institution by the leadership revealed that the fire outbreak was caused by some Indian hemp smookers who always camp at the surrounding bushes around the Institution to smoke adding that if the Security personnel were on seat that the incidence would have stopped immediately it was noticed.

In his submission,a staff of the Institution hinted Lead that the Security personnel, starting from the CSO are inactive and hardly come to the office, particularly on Mondays.

Attributing the poor management of the Institution to the CMD, Dr Ifeanyi Nwamba, the Staff revealed that the said CMD pays more attention to his private Hospital in Portharcourt than IMSUTH where he oversees pointing out that Mba hardly comes to IMSUTH.