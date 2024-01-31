Sokoto: Sustain the tempo, Don’t relent ex- Gov Wamakko urges Aliyu

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The APC leader in Sokoto State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has commended Gov. Ahmed Aliyu for executing people oriented projects across the length and breadth of the state.

Sen Wamakko who addressed a mammoth crowd of APC supporters in Sokoto over the recent Apex Court’s verdict affirming the election of Dr Ahmed Aliyu as the duly elected Governor of Sokoto State.

While expressing happiness with the way and manner Gov. Aliyu is taking development to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“You have within just 100 days in office achieved so much in many areas of development.

“The way you provided road networks, water projects,renovated some schools,improved the health care system, as well as touching the lives of the masses especially the physically-challenged was incredible.

“Mr Governor please sustain the tempo and don’t relent,” Wamakko added.

He also called on the people of the state to continue to rally round the present administration for it to provide them with the needed dividends of democracy.

“Your governor needs your support and understanding for him to do more, so please give him that support and also fervent prayers for him,” he averred.

The State party Chairman, Isah Sadiq Achida,expressed gratitude to the Almighty Allah for seeing the party through.

He said, “We won the 2019 elections but the mandate was snatched, we also won the last election but PDP challenged us in Court and at the end, we came out victorious, hence we give glory to God.”

The chairman commended party faithful for their unflinching support and love to the party, assuring them of more dividends of democracy.

He commended the massive turn out of the party’s supporters at the reception, which according to him was an indication that people of Sokoto state are for APC .

The event was attended by many dignitaries,party executives, as well as supporters from across the state.