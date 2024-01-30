Gov Bala Mohammed’s Docket Agenda (1)

“My position is that Bauchi state is greater that everyone and I assure you that we will make Bauchi state better than we found it” … Gov. Bala.

By Umar Usman Duguri.

The affirmation of Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohamed by the election petition Tribunal court, the Appeal Court and the supreme court of Nigeria marks another milestone of an assured four plus four (4+4) tenure in the history of Bala Mohamed, as Governor of matured Bauchi state, a signal of hope and consolidation of more democratic gains.

Since then, Bauchi state has changed its buoy in all locations, hope been rejigged and determination to fulfil desirous task in tandem with the lofty goals of the administration that remain focus in changing the narratives of the state with glossary of agendum.

On several occasions, Governor Bala Mohamed, maintain his stand, that “Bauchi State is Bigger than any Indigene of the state, and that I love Bauchi state more than myself”. This can aptly, we concurred with the current position of the state when compare with its peers, Bauchi state under the leadership of the Governor has rapidly progressed from the grass to grace.

The narratives have changed, beginning with the socio-economic development of the state which compliment the dreams of the founders of the state to the present government that has a youth agenda in actualizing its docket agenda of governance and leadership in the state. The various infrastructure modify the modern reality against the inherited mythical status, these are; the newly constructed Government House to replace the all colonial government house and the maiden international conference center to provide more economic vibrant and serene working environment for Governance at the top level, added to that is the, 100% furnished state secretariat that have been abandoned since its erection in 70s, plus and third phase of the state secretariat to integrate, extend and provide adequate working place for civil services and other matters related in the state.

According to unblemished Adviser to the Governor on civil service, who was also the former head of civil service, described, the Governor, as “unmatched Governor”, when it comes to Civil service, he made vital reforms that posterity would judge him as the best governor to improve the wellbeing of the civil service for optimum results we are seeing now in Bauchi state”.

Another consolidation project are massive roads to complements the aready Urban Renewal project, the accelerated project and now the renewed economic viable projects statewide, they are; construction of Boi-lere, construction of two maiden flyovers at wunti market to ease gridlock especially during festivity period and weekly durba in the state that cause hold ups sometimes, as well as deliberate attempt to expand the capital city of the state.

Others are; dualization of road from college of legal studies to Government Secondary school Misau, and Re- construction/Re alignment of Darazo- Gabchiyari, construction of Adamani to Disinato Jama’are road, Rehabilitation of Dindima to Yashi to Maimaji road, also, there are construction of Gwalllamidji to Rafin Zurfi road, construction of Sabon Kaura to Birshi Ganduto BRC road, construction of Bayara Township road, construction of Zongo to Gwallagan Mayaka road and Dualization of Road from Setraco Roundabout to Emir’s palace Azare, construction of internal roads at the Bauchi state university Gadau Campus, construction of Gyaljaule to lame road and construction of Marraban Darjiya to Beli to Zigau, these projects are still ongoing aside from the already actualized project that is contributing to the monthly internally generated revenues of the state and the federal government.

The newly ministry for humanitarian and disaster management by Governor Bala Mohamed is in tandem with his electoral fulfillment to address any disaster control or eventual happenings that would complement the yearnings and the aspirations of the people of Bauchi state that entrusted him to continue his good leadership. The ministry kicked up its activities on the modalities to cushion the effect of total petroleum subsidy removal by the APC led Government of the day, which Governor Bala Mohammed’s technique on the palliative sharing for the N2 billion naira received from the federal government and the governor’s desire to increase it in an equitable way by additional 2 billion. The distribution is 80% ongoing statewide mindful of political party inclination, sectors, segments etc. the sensory system breakdown are; state gratuities would benefits the sum of five hundred million naira only (N500 million), while local government gratuities would benefits the sum of three hundred million (N300 million naira), and they’ll be leave grand of six hundred and eighty million naira only (N680 million naira), and a separate cash transfer to most deserving indigenes of the state to the tune of three hundred and twenty five naira (N325 million naira), and women and youth are benefiting N76 million, and they’ll be engagement of 1,000 volunteer health workers to benefit the sum of N 60 million naira only and special package bag of rice to the tune of 88,988 bags of rice worth N2 Billion naira the personal additional and 10-36 sitter school buses to Bauchi, Ningi, Misau, and Katagum local government areas.

Hospitals have been put to order and in the Bauchi state drugs and consumables management agency (DMMA) Governor Bala Mohamed, according to the Director General of the agency overhaul its activities for optimum upshot, among which are; procurement of laboratory equipment worth millions of naira in Burra Hospital, and renovation of staff quarters and pharmacy store worth millions of naira in general hospital Ningi, as well as construction of V.I.P latrines and water tank in Misau, procurement of assorted hospitals equipment worth millions of naira in General Hospital Tafawa Balewa and renovation/rehabilitation of infrastructure and equipment in Bayara Hospital.

Traditional institutions statewide regained its rightful position as the bedrock of meaningful faculty and a bridge between people, till the emergence of Bala Mohamed as Governor of Bauchi state, the whole traditional institution were in dejected and shattered, today in the docket agenda of governor each of the first class emir’s palace is undergoing renovation/ furnishing with modern facilities, that has been extended to Districts/hamlets palaces, according to the Governor, “ my government would continue to accord the traditional institution the respect it deserves”. “traditional institution is where I come from and associated with you, all, I’m not doing anything for traditional institutions to be praised but I want to leave landmarks for generation yet unborn”.