Sokoto: Media Organisations urge to work in synergy toward boosting Journalism Profession — Dundaye

Sokoto: Media Organisations urge to work in synergy toward boosting Journalism Profession -- Dundaye
Sokoto

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Media Stations have been charged to ensure good working relationship with their counterparts for the development of journalism profession.

The Managing Director of Sokoto State Media Corporation,Alhaji Labaran Lumo Ɗunɗaye Sardaunan Dundaye, made the call when he led a delegation on a courtesy visit to Vision Fm Sokoto.

Alhaji Ɗunɗaye who was represented by his Deputy Hajiya Maryam Larai Abdullahi explained that the purpose of the visit was to once again congratulate Muhammad Nasir for his appointment as the General Manager of the station and also strengthen the cordial working relationship between them.

Hajiya Larai also said their door is always open for observation or any other technical support needed for the smooth operation of the organizations.

Reacting, the General Manager Vision Fm Sokoto Muhammad Nasir expressed gratitude to the management of the media Corporation and reassured them that they will continue to sustain the cordial working relationship amongst them.

On his part, the General Manager News and Current Affairs Vision Fm, Shehu Jatau Sanyinna, identified knowledge and information sharing between media both print and broadcast, as some of the factors that contribute immensely to the development of journalism.

He also charged the staffs to be always committed and dedicated while discharging their duties, and also pray for leaders for peace and development of the country.

Other management staff at the courtesy visit include,Bilkisu Abubakar, Director TV Service, Shehu Garba and Ibrahim Abubakar Ladan, Manager and Comptroller News and Current Affairs among others.

