8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Search
Subscribe

President Tinubu: Kidnapping, Banditry Ungodly; We Will Embark On Massive Education Effort

National
President Tinubu: Kidnapping, Banditry Ungodly; We Will Embark On Massive Education Effort
President Tinubu: Kidnapping, Banditry Ungodly; We Will Embark On Massive Education Effort

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the recent spate of kidnappings and bandit attacks, describing the development as disturbing, ungodly, and sinister.

Speaking when he received a delegation of Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden, a highly respected Islamic Movement, at the State House, in Abuja on Tuesday, President Tinubu said while security agencies are acting with dispatch to immediately address the current challenge, all required resources, policies and plans will be rolled out soon for the massive education of Nigerian youths.

President Tinubu: Kidnapping, Banditry Ungodly; We Will Embark On Massive Education Effort

The President said education is the antidote to the troubles agitating the nation, adding: “There is no weapon against poverty that is as potent as learning.

“I can assure you that we are here to change the life of our people. We are here to promote peace, stability, and economic prosperity.

READ ALSO  Kano: How Ex-Governor pressurized, begged Tinubu Against Abba Yusuf

“We are dedicated to building a lasting peace with a focus on the comprehensive education of our children. We will get our teachers and their owners involved in an education process that will be relevant to the future of this country. It is important. Knowledge brought me here with your prayers and your support. Without knowledge, there is nothing to generate hope for mankind,” President Tinubu said.

The President also emphasized that it was important to promote updated knowledge through existing islamic learning institutions for youths in Northern Nigeria to speed up development in the region, in Nigeria, and throughout Africa.

“Please embark on special prayers. Embark on proper education for our youths. Kidnapping and banditry are not the way of God. Shedding each other’s blood is bad. And there can be no development without peace. It is only in the area of peace that we can eliminate poverty. We must work for peace in order for our economy to grow better,” the President concluded.

READ ALSO  President Tinubu Appoints New Board Of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission

In his remarks, the Jam’iyyatu Ansaridden leader, Sheikh Muhammad Lamine Niass encouraged the President to continue implementing his reform initiatives while affirming that his movement, which is reputed for its promotion of peace and tolerance, would continue to pray for Nigeria’s peaceful development.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Sokoto UBEC others begin training of  810 Teachers 
Next article
RE: Supreme Court’s failure to release CTC of its judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s case violates the Constitution

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  University Dean Remanded In Prison Over Alleged Hot Libido

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.