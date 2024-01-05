Veteran Journalist, Chris Anyanwu Chairs 44-Man Uzodimma’s Transition C’ttee

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced the constitution of a Transition Committee ahead of his swearing-in for a second term in office on January 15, 2024.

The Committee is chaired by media mogul, Senator Chris Anyanwu, and Chief Cosmas Iwu as co-chairman.

Anyanwu, who is the only female member, heads the 45-member committee while the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, will also serve as co-chairman.

Uzodimma will, on Monday, January 15, be sworn in for a second term as governor of Imo State following his electoral victory at the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

Others on the list include former Ambassador, Chief Greg Mbadiwe; political stalwarts, Chief Jerry Chukwueke; Dr. Eddy Anyanwu; Chief Cosmos Maduba; Sir Greg Owuananam; Chief Charles Orie; Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, and chairman of ALGON in the State, Willie Okoliogwo.

The committee is expected to plan the programme of activities for the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to be graced by several personalities from within and outside the state.

It also has the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Eches Divine Eches; five commissioners including Chief Declan Emelumba (Information), Barr. Raph Nwosu (Works), Hon. Ruby Emele (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Hon. Nkechi Ugwu (Gender and Vulnerable Group), and Hon Chimezie Amadi.

Other members are the Chief of Staff to the governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie; the Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Macdonald Ebere; former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and Minister of Education (State), Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah; current deputy Speaker of Imo Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, and two other former speakers, Rt Hon Maxwell Duru and Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem.

It also has a current member of the House of Representatives, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, and former members, Rt. Hon Nnanna Igbokwe, Rt. Hon Ikenna Elezianya and Rt. Hon Bede Ekeh, as well as Hon. Victor Murako, and Hon. Amarachi Nwoha,

Former secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ray Emeana; Rev Philip Nwansi, Barr. Emeka Agbo, Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe, Comrade Austin Chilakpu, Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu, Dr. Eddy Anyanwu, Dr Ethelbert Okere, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, Leo Awaziama, Hon. Uche Diogu, Hon. Amaechi Nwaoha, Hon. Victor Muruako, Hon. Mike Uzodimma, and Engr. Sam Nwaire, are all members of the committee.