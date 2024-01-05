8.4 C
New York
Friday, January 5, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Veteran Journalist, Chris Anyanwu Chairs 44-Man Uzodimma’s Transition C’ttee

S/East
Ganduje, APC Leaders In Imo As Uzodimma Presents N592. 2b 2024 Budget To House Of Assembly
Gov Uzodinma

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has announced the constitution of a Transition Committee ahead of his swearing-in for a second term in office on January 15, 2024.

 

The Committee is chaired by media mogul, Senator Chris Anyanwu, and Chief Cosmas Iwu as co-chairman.

 

Anyanwu, who is the only female member, heads the 45-member committee while the Secretary to the Government of Imo State, Chief Cosmos Iwu, will also serve as co-chairman.

 

Uzodimma will, on Monday, January 15, be sworn in for a second term as governor of Imo State following his electoral victory at the November 11, 2023 governorship election.

 

Others on the list include former Ambassador, Chief Greg Mbadiwe; political stalwarts, Chief Jerry Chukwueke; Dr. Eddy Anyanwu; Chief Cosmos Maduba; Sir Greg Owuananam; Chief Charles Orie; Barr Enyinnaya Onuegbu, and chairman of ALGON in the State, Willie Okoliogwo.

READ ALSO  Anambra monarch fingers Soludo's aide, Catholic Archbishop on Nawfia royalty crisis

 

The committee is expected to plan the programme of activities for the swearing-in ceremony, which is expected to be graced by several personalities from within and outside the state.

 

It also has the state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dr. Eches Divine Eches; five commissioners including Chief Declan Emelumba (Information), Barr. Raph Nwosu (Works), Hon. Ruby Emele (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs), Hon. Nkechi Ugwu (Gender and Vulnerable Group), and Hon Chimezie Amadi.

 

Other members are the Chief of Staff to the governor, Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie; the Imo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Macdonald Ebere; former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and Minister of Education (State), Rt. Hon. Goodluck Opiah; current deputy Speaker of Imo Assembly, Rt. Hon Amara Iwuanyanwu, and two other former speakers, Rt Hon Maxwell Duru and Rt. Hon Paul Emeziem.

READ ALSO  How 23-year-old Female Lover Shot Police Boyfriend Dead In Imo

 

It also has a current member of the House of Representatives, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu, and former members, Rt. Hon Nnanna Igbokwe, Rt. Hon Ikenna Elezianya and Rt. Hon Bede Ekeh, as well as Hon. Victor Murako, and Hon. Amarachi Nwoha,

 

Former secretary of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Ray Emeana; Rev Philip Nwansi, Barr. Emeka Agbo, Comrade Uche Chigemezu Nwigwe, Comrade Austin Chilakpu, Chief Ethelbert Nwachukwu, Dr. Eddy Anyanwu, Dr Ethelbert Okere, Chief Fidel Onyeneke, Leo Awaziama, Hon. Uche Diogu, Hon. Amaechi Nwaoha, Hon. Victor Muruako, Hon. Mike Uzodimma, and Engr. Sam Nwaire, are all members of the committee.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
PDP Crisis Goes Deeper As Atiku, Governors, Others Battle For Supremacy
Next article
No option for next generations on Africa’s debts – Obasanjo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  He Has Refused to Pick Our Calls Since Then — Anambra Woman Laments As Husband Abandons Them in Hospital After She Delivered 4th Baby

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.