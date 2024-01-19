In Anambra, Solution Kitchen Opens at APGA Office, Offers Free Food Every Monday

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

In what could be described as first of its kind, a kitchen, known as the Solution Kitchen, has been opened in Anambra State.

The Kitchen, which opened over the week at a well-attended event, is located at the Ward 1 office of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of the State. The event also featured flagging-off of Operation Feed My Lamb.

Speaking during the commissioning of the kitchen, the initiator, Mrs Ngozi Obikwelu, said she had nursed the idea for a long time, adding that she was inspired to name the kitchen the Solution Kitchen because of what she had seen Governor Chukwuma Soludo and his wife, Mrs. Nonye Soludo done in bettering the lives of the masses.

While noting that the Kitchen will be feeding people free of charge at the place every Monday, Mrs. Obikwelu added that it was her passionate way of giving back to the society and supporting the APGA led government in the state in reaching the poor in the grassroots.

According to her, the initiative will be expanded and extended to other parts of the state and beyond as time progress and with the help of God, even as she called on the poor to come to the Solution Kitchen and have their free meal every Monday.

In their separate remarks, the Transition Committee Chairman of Anaocha Local Government Area, Mr Gerald Ozor; the APGA Chairman in Anaocha, Mr. Anthony Ugorjii; and an APGA stakeholder in the area, Chief Victor Okpoko, all described the initiative as a welcome and laudable development, hinting that it would not only be a boost to the grassroots mobilisation for support to the Soludo Administration, but will also help to better the lives of the poor masses.

They further underscored the potent of the gesture in endearing and attracting the support of people of goodwill to APGA, to the Governor and his administration, and to Anambra State at large; while also encouraging the benefactor to sustain the good work.

Others present at the event include President General of Nri Progress Union, Chief Romanus Okafor, among other APGA stakeholders in the Local Government Area who came to witness the flag-off.

The event also featured serving of free food to the masses by the Solution Kitchen.