VP Upstream NNPCL: Arewa Group Says Those Calling For Mrs Eyesan’s Removal Are Sponsored Blackmailers

A group, the Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development (AYAPD) has said that those bent on sponsoring campaign of calumny against appointment of Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, as Executive Vice President (Upstream) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), have failed.

This was expressed in at a press briefing, with the text, jointly signed by AYAPD President, Amb Umaru Bala Babayaro and Secretary. Comr. James Ishaku, made available to our correspondent in Kaduna yesterday.

“The so-called idle, groundless and unwarranted gimmicks are sponsored by irreconcilable enemies of the success recorded so far within the petrochemical industry in the country. We make bold to say that their plans failed on arrival,” the group said.

The group therefore, hailed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying he made the right decision by appointing her.

According to the text of the briefing, the group said, “The attention of Arewa Youth Alliance for Progress and Development (AYAPD) has been drawn to certain unfounded and spurious calls by invisible groups operating under the aegis of Niger Delta Forum For Truth And Justice, (NDFTJ) calling for the sack of a hardworking alpha woman, the Executive Vice President (Upstream) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan.

“Without much thoughts it is obvious that these calls are maliciously laced with intentions to defame, the impeccable mettle of this hard working Nigerian who was only recently appointed. They saw no other allegation to drive their inconsequential point, but the Pipeline surveillance contract which we are aware was awarded many months ago before her assumption of office.”

They described the actions of those they described as “sponsored blackmailers” as not only a sham but a claptrap, bogus, cheap blackmail and unsubstantiated allegations.

“The aforementioned unreliable, baseless, delusional, unpatriotic, democratic ants, ethnic bigots who fuel this false show of shame, misusing the privilege of “freedom of expression,” have failed. And will continue to labour in vaiThe President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government is that of national unity, working hard to use our diversity for our advantage.

“We won’t regret to tag this show of shame and commercial stage-out, envious move and unpatriotic efforts as undemocratic attempt to deny Nigeria the peace in the oil region and increase in Nigeria crude production, especially the relative peace enjoy by our brothers in the Niger Delta Region, who have experienced oil spill as a result of pipeline deterioration.

“We as Arewa Youths are happy to say that in just few months in office, we have observed that the competence, intellectual capacity, courage of Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan are enormous.

“Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa has shown enormous propensity to national economy recovery plan with clarity of vision and certainty of purpose.

“Her actions have shown that she is Pan-Nigerian, a lover of our nascent democracy, and her character is an embodiment of rule of law.

“We wish to put it on record as it is general knowledge that Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited, PINL, was awarded a Surveillance contract through a rigorous due process under an ljaw man from the Niger Delta region, who happens to be the immediate past Executive Vice President Upstream NNPCL, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, after meeting all criteria set out for the award of the job at the same time other companies like Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, were awarded theirs.

“We have confidence that the Federal Government headed by a born tactician, President Bola Ahmad Tinubu, will not capitulate to this greedy, flunk script, selfish and uncoordinated show of shame. Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan appointment as Executive Vice President Upstream is cement with holistic track record and her remarkable trajectory in public service,” they pointed out.

They stressed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a right choice with appointment of Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan,adding that one of her distinguished features include being self-confident, productive, optimistic, a go-getter, a fear-tackler, transparency, advocate for due process, unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, proud, unbothered by what others say or think, and undistracted in serving the best interest of Nigeria.

“We urge those who are masquerading, claiming to stand for Truth and Justice to engage in meaningful business or employ their youthfulness to prepare for rigorous process that led to the award of Surveillance Contract to Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited since they believe they have what it takes to get the contract, instead of engaging in ethnic-base blackmail.

“The Bad news for these politically misplaced instruments of anarchy is that we trust that the President of Nigeria will not succumb to their mischief.

“We call on the Public to disregard the hate speeches and malicious contents that may be circulation as they are sponsored.Arewa Youth have confidence in the integrity of the Executive Vice President (Upstream) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited, (NNPCL), Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and we look forward to greater strides”. The group expressed.