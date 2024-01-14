8.4 C
New York
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges

S/East
Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges
Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Commissioner for Environment, Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon. Chukwu Victor Uzoma have solicited for collaborative engagements with Ministry of Health and other relevant Stakeholders in state project, to tackle general Environmental Challenges in the state.

Ebonyi Comm for Environment, Hon. Chukwu Victor and Health Specialists during the Advocacy Visit
Ebonyi Comm for Environment, Hon. Chukwu Victor and Health Specialists during the Advocacy Visit

The Commissioner made the appeal while receiving Health Specialists from Emergency Operation Center (EOS) at Ochudo Centenary city, Abakaliki.

The team comprising Health Officials of the State Ministry of Health and Partners from other Health Agencies, paid him an advocacy visit at his office, in Abakaliki recently.

The Environment Commissioner appreciated the visit by the team which according to him is very apt, especially, this period Ebonyi State is been confronted with deadly diseases like Lassa Fever, Cholera and others.

READ ALSO  ASMATA PG marks One year in office amidst commendations

Hon. Chukwu informed the Team that, Ministry of Environment has been doing its best to ensure the entire State is clean and safe for human habitation, while complimenting the averred determination and commitment of the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon.(Bldr) Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, in his People’s Charter of needs is to make the State the best in terms of neatness and cleanliness.

The Commissioner expressed his displeasure and misgiving over the unwarranted attitudes of some Health Workers, Doctors and Nurses of Government owned Hospitals and health facilities towards their patients. He lamented that, unnecessary rigorous processes being experienced at the Government Health Facilities were responsible for most of the preventable deaths recorded in this part of our Society and called on the major Stakeholders in the Health Sector to do more by educating their Staffs to have a change of heart and respect for human dignity.

READ ALSO  Constituent Laments As Imo PDP Reps Member, Others Yet To Distribute Bola Tinubu's Christmas Rice Gift

Earlier in his speech, the Leader of the Emergency Operation Centre from Ebonyi State Ministry of Health and other partners, Dr. Nwambeke Ogbonna, who is the state Epidemiologist, Ministry of Health, informed the Commissioner that, the Team were in his office to congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as the Commissioner for Environment and request for robust collaborative arrangements for a more improved sanitation breakthrough in the State, especially the urgent need to reduce the incidence of Lassa Fever and other dreaded diseases to the barest minimum.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Islamic oriented schools Association AMIS inaugurates standing committees in Bauchi
Next article
SERAP asks Akpabio, Abbas to cut ‘self-serving N344.85bn NASS budget’

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Gov Soludo, Archbishop Okeke in war of words at Fr Ebube Muonso's mother's funeral mass

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.