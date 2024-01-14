Ebonyi: Environment Commissioner Solicit Efforts To Tackle Environmental Challenges

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki

Commissioner for Environment, Ebonyi state, Rt. Hon. Chukwu Victor Uzoma have solicited for collaborative engagements with Ministry of Health and other relevant Stakeholders in state project, to tackle general Environmental Challenges in the state.

The Commissioner made the appeal while receiving Health Specialists from Emergency Operation Center (EOS) at Ochudo Centenary city, Abakaliki.

The team comprising Health Officials of the State Ministry of Health and Partners from other Health Agencies, paid him an advocacy visit at his office, in Abakaliki recently.

The Environment Commissioner appreciated the visit by the team which according to him is very apt, especially, this period Ebonyi State is been confronted with deadly diseases like Lassa Fever, Cholera and others.

Hon. Chukwu informed the Team that, Ministry of Environment has been doing its best to ensure the entire State is clean and safe for human habitation, while complimenting the averred determination and commitment of the Ebonyi State Governor, His Excellency, Rt. Hon.(Bldr) Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, in his People’s Charter of needs is to make the State the best in terms of neatness and cleanliness.

The Commissioner expressed his displeasure and misgiving over the unwarranted attitudes of some Health Workers, Doctors and Nurses of Government owned Hospitals and health facilities towards their patients. He lamented that, unnecessary rigorous processes being experienced at the Government Health Facilities were responsible for most of the preventable deaths recorded in this part of our Society and called on the major Stakeholders in the Health Sector to do more by educating their Staffs to have a change of heart and respect for human dignity.

Earlier in his speech, the Leader of the Emergency Operation Centre from Ebonyi State Ministry of Health and other partners, Dr. Nwambeke Ogbonna, who is the state Epidemiologist, Ministry of Health, informed the Commissioner that, the Team were in his office to congratulate him on his well-deserved appointment as the Commissioner for Environment and request for robust collaborative arrangements for a more improved sanitation breakthrough in the State, especially the urgent need to reduce the incidence of Lassa Fever and other dreaded diseases to the barest minimum.