Bruce Fein Writes UN, AU, EU, King Charles On Nnamdi Kanu’s Continued Detention

Law Offices of Bruce Fein

300 New Jersey Avenue, N.W., Suite 900

Washington, D.C. 20001

Phone: 202-465-8728

Email: bruce@feinpoints.com

www.lawofficesofbrucefein.com

January 27, 2024

His Excellency Antonio Guterres

Secretary-General

United Nations,

New York, NY 10017

Her Excellency Ursula Gertrude von der Leyen

President

European Commission

Rue de la Loi/Wetstraat 200

1049 Brussels, Belgium

King Charles III

Commonwealth of Nations

Marlborough House

London, United Kingdom

His Excellency Azoli Assoumai

Chairperson

African Union

African Union Headquarters

P.O. Box 3243

Roosevelt Street W21K19

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Re: Nigeria’s incorrigible lawlessness-Suspension or expulsion from international bodies

Dear Excellencies:

I am writing as international counsel for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. He is currently arbitrarily detained in a Nigerian dungeon in precarious health and denied access to necessary medical care.

The United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention declared on July 20, 2022, that Mr. Kanu’s detention was in violation of sixteen (16) jus cogens international human rights covenants. It ordered his immediate and unconditional release and reparations. Nigeria has sneered at and disrespected the Working Group’s order for more than 18 months.

On October 1, 2020, five United Nations Human Rights experts lettered Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari protesting the summary listing of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as a terrorist organization. Its consensus leader is Mr. Kanu.

President Buhari was called on to reconsider the listing, in part because peaceful advocacy for an independent Biafra is protected speech under international law. President Buhari ignored the letter. (Nigeria, uniquely in the world, has banned IPOB as a terrorist organization despite its furious lobbying).

On November 10, 1995, Nigeria hanged Nobel Prize nominee Ken Saro-Wiwa despite pleas from multiple foreign governments and human rights groups.

The current Nigerian Constitution was drafted in secrecy by a military dictator and has never been approved by the people of Nigeria in a referendum or otherwise. It commands no legal standing.

Nigeria has never prosecuted any person for murdering a Biafran during its 64 years of existence since independence in 1960. In the eyes of Nigeria, Biafrans are sub-human who may be killed or plundered with impunity. Nigeria intentionally starved millions of civilians during the 1967-1970 Biafran Civil War, a war crime.

On December 15, 2023, the Supreme Court of Nigeria gave the green light to the prosecution of evidence-free charges against Mr. Kanu despite acknowledging that the criminal case had been born of Nigeria’s kidnapping and extraordinary rendition of the Defendant from Kenya in June 2021in violation of jus cogens principles of international law; and the Nigerian government’s attempted assassination of Mr. Kanu in September 2017.

The Supreme Court of Nigeria held that the Nigerian government’s criminality can operate as a profit center or mafia without interference by Nigerian courts; and, that Nigeria can kidnap and subject to extraordinary rendition any person in any country in the world without worrying about criminal prosecution in Nigerian courts.

No country in the world is safe from Nigeria’s trademark lawlessness. It is a threat to international peace and security under the United Nations Charter by any yardstick.

No Nigerian official has been either arrested or charged for Nigeria’s crimes against Mr. Kanu. None ever will absent international sanctions.

Wake up.

Nigeria is an outlaw nation.

I urge your organizations to initiate formal investigations into Nigeria’s eligibility to sit among the family of civilized nations aspiring to a rule-based international order. As amplified above, credible evidence in the public domain of Nigeria’s contempt for the rule of law militates against Nigeria’s eligibility.

I note that the United Nations suspended South Africa for its policy of apartheid in 1974. The African Union suspended Sudan in 2021 over a military coup. The Commonwealth suspended Nigeria in 1995 over the hanging of Ken Saro-Wiwa.

In closing, I cannot improve on Amos 5: 24: “Let justice roll down like waters; and righteousness like an ever-flowing stream.”

Sincerely,

/s/Bruce Fein

Bruce Fein

International Counsel for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu