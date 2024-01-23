8.4 C
Breaking News: Renewed Violence Between APC & NNPP In Kano State

Political unrest is brewing in Kano State in the Gaya locality – and has led to violent attacks by members of the ruling party in Kano.
Breaking News: APC & NNPP Clash In Kano State
Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel

Kano state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Mohammed Usaini Gumel is currently on his way to Gaya Local Government Council, headquarters of Gaya Emirate, to monitor political clash between supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the ruling New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Our Correspondent gathered that there have been pockets of clashes between supporters of both parties, even after the Supreme Court Judgement that gave Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf victory.

It was gathered that some zealous supporters of NNPP have continued to make mockery of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Ysusf Gawuna, with the slogan that had reigned in the Social Media, “Gawuna is coming.”

