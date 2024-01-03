Anambra Community Moves to Rejig Security Architecture Months After Kidnap of Native Doctor

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Oba community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State has vowed to review and rejig its security strategies security architecture to address the varioky security challenges in the area.

The newly-elected President General of the community. Engr. Uzochukwu Ejiofor who dropped the hint shortly after his victory following election of the Oba Patroitic Union (OPU) said restoration of peace and unity among members of the community would be top priority in his administration.

This is coming barely six months after the kidnap of celebrity Anambra native doctor, popularly known as Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara, who hails from the community, as well as the assassination of his two security aides during the attack at his hotel.

The new PG also disclosed plans to set up a standard fire brigade centre to curb incessant challenges of fire outbreak in the community.

He said, “The expectations of the great people of Oba will be met because our tenure will be as transparent and focused as possible and focused.

“In the past, we have had serious security challenges but we are going to review our security strategies and strengthen the security architecture to ensure such challenges do not repeat again, even beyond our regime.

“We look forward to restore the peace, unity and dignity of our people, as a key agenda of our administration.

“We also plan to set up a standard fire brigade centre here because we have a lot of businesses, industries, and residential buildings due to the cosmopolitan nature of the town.

“This will help us curb the incessant challenges of fire outbreak we experience every now and then.

“I will, in my address to Ndi Oba soon, present a detailed development agenda for the community.”

Describing his victory as divine, Ejiofor commended the Interim Town Union Government (ITUG) and the electoral committee for delivering transparent and credible election to Oba people.

He pledged to work with his co-contestants and critical stakeholders in the community to bring about the long expected peace, unity and development in the town.

“Once again I thank God Almighty and congratulate Ndi Oba whom this victory primarily belongs to and I extend my hand of fellowship to my colleagues in the executive to join me in this onerous task of uniting and rebuilding our dear town Oba ebo iteghete.”

Declaring Ejiofor winner in a keenly contested election, Electoral Committee Chairman, Mr Liberty Maduekwe said Ejiofor polled 370 votes to defeat his only opponent, Ogechukwu Obasoanya, who secured 179 votes.

Other positions, aside those of Secretary General and Chief Provost, were unopposed at the election duly supervised by Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili South LGA, Hon Amaka Obi and officials of Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Awka.

Earlier, Idemili South TC Chairman, Obi described the election as critical in view of the community’s strategic position to the Council area and the state, stressing that government presence was to ensure peace and orderliness of the exercise.

“The state government is interested in promoting peace across all communities of the state, through the entrenchment of democratically-elected town union executives,” she said.

Obi charged the newly-elected town union executives to work in accordance with the community’s constitution as they carry everybody along in their developmental efforts.

Congratulating the new executives, Regent of the town, Prince Noel Ezenwa urged them to ensure Oba remained united while bond of brotherliness among them be nurtured at all times.

He said the community has through the election, demonstrated their preparadness to commence journey of rebuilding their homeland.

Chairman of the outgone Interim Government of the Community, Sir Osita Ubadi described the election as one of the most transparent conducted in the history of the community, urging the new leadership to work towards giving the community a befitting traditional ruler in the nearest future.

“I’m happy my leadership was able to accomplish the tasks assigned them by government, as well as other achievements for the community,” he said.

A stakeholder in the community, Prof Austen Azubogu commended the advisory role of the Idemili South Transition Committee Chairman, Hon Obi, in ensuring that the elections were successful and concluded in transparent manner.

It was gathered that absence of executives had contributed to delay in electing a new traditional ruler, as all forms of crimes, including youth restiveness, sales and encroachment of communally-owned lands, held sway in the community occasioned by lack of leadership.

State Government had through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, created the Interim Town Union Government, ITUG to ensure conduct of election of new executives of the OPU before end of 2023.