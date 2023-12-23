Vice President Shettima, Obi, Otti, Uzodimma, Ekwunife Others Present, As Soludo Buries Father

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a gathering of who is who Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State as the State’s Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo buried his father, Late Pa Simeon Soludo.

The burial, which held on Saturday, began with a holy mass held at the St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Umueze Isuofia, drew the presence of personalities from different walks of life, including the Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Kashim Shettima; the 2023 Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr. Peter Obi; Governors Peter Mba of Enugu State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Alex Otti of Abia State, Ministers, Senators, Members of the House of Representatives, Members of the Anambra State Executive Council, State Legislators, Bishops, Priests, Professionals, and Captains of industry, among many others.

In his homily at the solemn burial mass, the Catholic Bishop of Ekwuluobia Diocese, His Eminence, Peter Cardinal Okpalaeke, who consoled the bereaved, described the deceased as an individual whose life was noteworthy for its outstanding contributions, accentuating his commitment to family, community, and making the society a better place to live. The Bishop also expounded on the enduring legacy left by Pa Soludo, shedding light on his multifaceted impact on those around him.

In his brief remarks, Governor Soludo expressed profound gratitude to the clergy members in attendance at the burial mass, acknowledging their indispensable support, guidance, and comforting spiritual presence. The Governor also extended heartfelt thanks to all participants in the funeral service, conveying sincere appreciation for those who took the time to pay their respects, offered prayers, and provided various forms of support to the Soludo Family during the challenging time of grief. He thanked God for the kind of life his father lived, while also noting that his memory will forever remain in their hearts.

Various communities in Anambra State, including Ebenator Nnewi South, as well as various institutions in the State were also present at the burial to commiserate with the Governor and his co-mouners.

Recall that Pa Soludo, popularly known as Ichie Akụkananwa 1, died in the early hours of Monday, November 6, 2023, at the age 92. He is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.