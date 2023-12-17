Uzodimma’s daughter offers law school scholarship to 15 students

Barr.Prada Uzodimma, daughter of Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo, has awarded law school scholarship to 15 students under the 2023 programme of the annual Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant (PUSG).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the recipients were unveiled at an award ceremony organised by the PUSG on Saturday in Abuja.

Uzodimma said the PUSG scheme had earlier in September announced the opening of its portal for the 2023prospective applicants across the country.

According to her, over 200 students applied for the scholarship and 15 were painstakingly selected by the screening committee.

She said that the number of beneficiaries this year was the highest since inception of the programme.

Uzodimma explained that the scheme was an annual educational, and philanthropic project to provide financial support to selected indigent law school aspirants across Nigeria.

“Today as we reflect on the remarkable journey of the Prada Uzodimmma Law School Scholarship Grant, it is essential to trace its root back to my own time at the Nigerian law school in 2017.

“I attended the law school in 2017, and my set had to raise money for a number of students who could not afford to write the Nigerian Bar exams because they could not pay their fees.

“As a set, we had to come together to contribute some funds to support some students, unfortunately we could not support all such students.

“Then I realized that this is the case of many students that attend the Nigerian Law Schoo, as most of them have the passion to be called lawyers, but are unable to sponsor themselves.

“Distinguishing itself from other scholarships, the Prada Uzodimmma Law School Scholarship Grant, is aimed exclusively at indigent student, bypassing the conventional emphasis on their academic grades.

“The focus is not on the smartest student but on the indigent students, we are giving indigent students the opportunity of becoming lawyers,” she said.

Uzodimma explained that the law school scholarship grant was launched in partnership with Principle Legal Consult in 2021, with five successful beneficiaries.

She assured of her commitment towards ensuring that more indigent students realize their dreams of becoming lawyers.

She urged Nigerians of goodwill and philanthropists to support the programme.

“In 2022, we decided to increase the number of beneficiaries to 10 ,and they have just concluded the bar exam and we are looking forward to all being called to bar next year.

“This year the Prada Uzodimmma Law School Scholarship Grant has done something different as we decided to select 15 beneficiaries and we do not prioritize any particular person,religion or tribe”, she said.

In his keynote address, Prof.Isa Chiroma ,Director General of the Nigeria Law School, appreciated Uzodimma for founding the PUSG towards ensuring that aspiring lawyers have their dream come through.

Chiroma, Who was represented by Dr Beatrice Shuwa, urged the recipients of the scholarship to work hard to justify their inclusion in the scheme.

“We are proud of this initiative because it is directly dealing with the law school and we hope that the opportunity is given to those who actually need it.

“Many are unable to come to the law school because of tuition, others could not cope because they needed to buy books and feed, so we are very proud of Prada for giving hope.

“Therefore, for those of you who are privilleged to be beneficiaries, you must be good ambassadors of the Prada Uzodimma Law School Scholarship Grant,” she said.

In her goodwill message, Doris Uzoka-Anite, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment , commended Uzodimma for remaining steadfast.

“I think this initiative is the most amazing gift anybody can give to another, the gift of livelihood, the gift of a chance, the gift of an opportunity.

“I am sure she is not doing this because her father is a governor, we know the stories of most governors children, not everybody is as benevolent,” she said.

NAN reports that heads of organisations, both from the private and public sectors , including members of the bench and the bar attended the event.