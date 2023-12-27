The Day Amanuke Stood Still for the Odogwus

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The vibrant town of Amanuke recently witnessed a unique spectacle as Chief Samuel Agunwa Odogwu and Queen Elizabeth Ijeoma Odogwu celebrated their eightieth, sixty-seventh, and forty-seventh birthdays and marriage anniversary in a grand affair, orchestrated by their devoted children, spearheaded by Dr. Odogwu Emeka Odogwu, also serving as the Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Anambra State Council.

The jubilant occasion kicked off with a heartfelt family thanksgiving at the revered Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Amanuke. Notable figures, including members of the UNIZIK family, representatives from NUJ, Anambra state council, and leaders from Nigeria Labour Congress and NULGE, gathered to honor the couple.

In a moving address, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, the Archbishop of Niger Anglican Province, underscored the enduring love between Chief Samuel and Queen Elizabeth. He offered valuable insights into the bedrock of a successful marriage, emphasizing the virtues of patience, tolerance, and understanding.

The solemnity of the occasion was deepened by Reverend Canon Rueben Okafor’s sermon, where he expressed gratitude for the couple’s resilient health and applauded the Odogwu children for their unwavering care.

Following the thanksgiving service, the festivities continued at Central School, Amanuke, where a lavish reception unfolded, treating guests to an array of sumptuous dishes and assorted drinks.

Distinguished guests, including Chief Val Ozigbo, the Labour Party flag bearer during the Anambra state gubernatorial election, and Professor Stella Okuna, Deputy Vice Chancellor Academics, Paul University Awka, commended the Odogwu family’s decision to celebrate their parents in such a joyous manner, deviating from the more common trend of elaborate ceremonies held posthumously.

Ambassador Kingsley Uyammadu, the Chairman of the occasion, echoed this sentiment, praising the rarity of such celebrations that focus on the living.

Chief Samuel and Queen Elizabeth took center stage, recounting their life journey and expressing profound gratitude for their children’s achievements despite humble beginnings.

In their own remarks, Dr. Emeka Odogwu and his wife, Mrs. Obialunamma Odogwu, shared poignant moments of their parents’ health struggles, acknowledging the grace that saw them through. Sons Bro. Ikechukwu Odogwu and wife Chisom extended heartfelt appreciation, offering prayers for the continued unity of their family.

The celebration reached its crescendo with the melodious tunes of the Nkwa group, filling the air with joy. As the celebrants cut the cake, laughter and dancing added vibrant colors to a day that stood still for the Odogwus, marking a legacy of enduring love and familial bond that will resonate for generations to come.