Imo State University Expels Catholic Priest, 14 Others For Cheating In Examination

S/East

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

The Imo State University, IMSU, Owerri has expelled 15 final year Law students of the university over their involvement in different forms of examination malpractices.

The expelled students included a Catholic priest of the Orlu Diocese and a lecturer in the university’s Department of Managementt Sciences.

A source at the university said the expulsion of the students was announced before the Christmas and New Year festivities.

According to him, the official of the institution who spearheaded the rustication threatened to sue the university management if the expulsion was not ratified.

The source, who described the rustication as ‘very harsh” however admitted that the students were guilty as charged.

He insisted that the affected 15 students should not be made scapegoats since most of the students even in other departments engaged in similar malfeasance.

He revealed that some of the affected students hired mercenaries to sit examinations for them while others used their telephone handsets during examinations.

He further disclosed that the Catholic priest had to hire a mercenary to sit examination in his stead because of insecurity in the Orlu axis of the state which stopped him from traveling to Owerri to sit examination.

According to the source, the Reverend Father was driving to Owerri when his vehicle was shot at by unknown gunmen leading to his inability to eventually present himself at the examination hall on the fateful day.

The source alleged that the cabal that championed the rustication opposed the female lecturer studying Law whilst in the employ of the same university.

 

