Police Declare 2 Missing, Recover 2-Year-Old Boy

Crime
The Imo State Police Command has declared a 49-year-old man and a 31-year-old lady missing.
The command also disclosed that it has also recovered a two-year-old boy, who was found wandering about in Oru East Local Government Area of the state.
The missing persons are Nicholas Ehime of Agiriga Road, Okigwe in Okigwe Local Government Area of the state and Nkechi Ben Okafor.
According to the spokesman of the police in the state, Henry Okoye, the dark-skinned 49-year-old Ehime left his house with his motorcycle on November 24, this year and has not returned since then.
Okoye further disclosed that 31-year-old Nkechi Ben Okafor left home in August this year to an unknown place and has not returned.
The police spokesman added that a toddler, Sochima Obinna found wandering about along the road at Akatta in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State on December 10, 2023 had been rescued
Okoye appealed to whosoever knows the whereabouts of the missing persons and the parents of the recovered child to report to the Public Relations Office of the police in Owerri or to the nearest police station.

