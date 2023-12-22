Lands Allocation Fraud : Drama As Victims Demand Refund, Uzodimma Disowns Transactions, Comm Detained

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew| Owerri

The noose around the neck of the immediate past Commissioner for Lands in Imo State, Noble Atulegwu, seems to be tightening on daily basis, as most of those who purportedly got lands or regularized their land documents through him and those he worked closely with, are demanding refund of their money.

This, as gathered, is sequel to some of the measures taken by the state government with a view to blocking all loopholes.

One of those measures, is the recent suspension of approval and issuance of Building Plans and Certificates of Occupancy, by government agencies, as announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, recently.

A Government House source who spoke to this our correspondent on the condition of anonymity said, “following the directive by the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma that forensic audit of all land documents including but not limited to Building Plans and Certificates of Occupancy purported to have been issued by the government between January, 2007 and December, 2023 be conducted, while those claiming o be in possession of such land documents purported to have been issued by the government, or its agencies should submit three copies of the Title Deeds or evidence t the office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State (SGI) within 21 days, victims of the alleged land racketeering in Imo State have not only lost sleep but are also running helter skelter in search of solution”.

“They have out of desperation been reaching out to some government appointees who are also taking advantage of their desperation to defraud them of huge sums of money with the bogus assurance that they will help them to regularize their documents, when they can actually do nothing in the present circumstance”.

Information available to our news desk indicates that the former Commissioner, Atulegwu who was arrested in connection with the land grabbing issue, is still in detention.

Recall, that prior to the suspension of Commissioner Atuleguw, and the General Manager of Imo State Housing Corporation, Barr Mbakwe Obi (Jnr) there had been several reports of monumental land grabbing and other fraudulent practices in the State which the recent developments have given credence to.

The release issued by Chief Cosmas Iwu captioned “SUSPENSION OF APPROVAL AND ISSUANCE OF BUILDING PLANS AND RECERTIFICATION OF LAND DOCUMENTS IN IMO STATE” which is said to have ratted and put all those involved in the unprecedented land grabbing issue, reads thus, “The Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma has approved the immediate suspension of approval and issuance of building plans and Certificate of Occupancy by relevant Government Agencies.

Similarly, His Excellency has approved the forensic audit of all land documents, including but not limited to Building Plans and Certificate of Occupancy effective January 2007 to December, 2023

Consequently, anybody claiming to be in possession of such land documents purported to have been issued by the government or its agencies should submit THREE COPIES OF THE TITLE DEEDS OR ANY EVIDENCE to the office of the Secretary to the Government of Imo State within 21 days of publication of this NOTICE.

Although the Imo Housing Corporation is not authorised to either sale Government’s land or property or allocate any land to anyone, those who claimed to have documents of land or property, purported to have been sold or allocated to them by the Corporation, should also submit THREE COPIES OF SUCH to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government within 21 days of issuance of this NOTICE.

Finally, anyone who has built on any land designated by Government as green verge or land for recreational purposes, claiming that such a land was allocated to him or her by any Government Agency should submit the evidence in THREE COPIES to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government of Imo State within 21 days of the issuance of this NOTICE.

Those who fail to comply with this notice of forensic audit will suffer the consequences as such property will be demolished without further reference to them”.