Gov Bala Mohammed assents to N302b budget, 3 other bills

N/East
Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor Dr. Bala Mohammed has today assented to the State 2024 Appropriation Bill of over three hundred billion naira.

He also signed into law the Bill for a law to provide and protect rights of the Child in Bauchi State 2023 and a Bill to amend the law for establishment of Bauchi State Orphans and Vulnerable Children Agency 2023.

Similarly the Governor has assented to the Bill for a law to establish Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency and the state Water Services Regularly Commission 2023 to provide adequate water in all the twenty Local Government Area and major towns.

Assenting to the bills at Government House Bauchi, Governor Bala Mohammed said all the bills have direct bearing on the lives of the citizens.

He commended leadership and members of State Assembly to timely passage of bills to allow for implementation from January 2024.

The Speaker Bauchi State House of Assembly Muhammed Babayo Akuyam noted that the bills were subjected to thorough legislative process before passage.

Akuyam assured to maintain the existing harmonious relationship with the executive arm towards formulation and implementation of laudable policies and programmes for the being of the citizens.

