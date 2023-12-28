8.4 C
New York
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Search
Subscribe

We earmarked 15bn to elevate Educational Quality- Governor Bala Mohammed

N/East
We earmarks 15bn to elevate Educational Quality- Governor Bala
We earmarks 15bn to elevate Educational Quality- Governor Bala

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
 Acclaim Sultan, Traditional Rulers’ Contributions 
From.Ahmad SAKA ,Bauchi
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed  has explained that his administration has earmarked 15bn as part of his effort in fostering educational development to overcome the challenges inherited in the sector.
He was speaking at the 1st graduation ceremony of the Sultan Saad Abubakar Primary, Islamiyya and Secondary School in Miya community of Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state. He said
We earmarks 15bn to elevate Educational Quality- Governor Bala
 Fifteen Billion Naira reserved is for execution of various projects aimed at repositioning the state Education System.
Bala said the state has also fulfilled all the requirements for accessing a number of intervention projects from Universal Basic Education Commission UBEC as part of it efforts to reduce the number of out of school children in the state.
While commending His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar fo¹r his outstanding performance, humility and commitment to discharging responsibilities as the Amirul Mu’minun, Mohammed called for the support and collaboration with critical stakeholders to tackle the scourge of out of school children.
He appreciated the Sultan for working to propagate the Islamic knowledge, pledging to provide the school with necessary assistance among which include the modern functional laboratory to champion learning opportunities.
He commended the Sultan of Sokoto Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar for adopting  the school and charged others to emulate his exemplary leadership.
Responding, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar commended Mohammed’s foresight and for coming up with the recent Bauchi Education Summit which according to him will go a long in addressing challenges facing the society.
Sultan Abubakar stressed the need for Government and Parents to prioritize Girl-child Education to bridge the education gap in northern parts of the country.
The Principal of the school Abdulbaki Umar said with support of the Sultan and Emir of Bauchi Dr. Rilwanu Sulaimanu Adamu the school has achieved tremendous success in areas of students enrollment and infrastructural development.
The event featured presentation of prices to outstanding teachers and students, recitation of the holy Quran and entertainment.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
At last, Ezeonwuka seals Tansian varsity take-off campus at Oba over N60m honorarium debt
Next article
Gov Bala Mohammed assents to N302b budget, 3 other bills

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Dahiru Bauchi disowns letter to chief justice of Nigeria over Kano gubernatorial tussle

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.