The ongoing strife between Governor Hyacinth Alia and the APC stakeholders in Benue State continues to garner attention. Reports indicate that the Governor and the party are at odds, indicating a growing rift. The party accuses the Governor of failing to show respect and consideration towards them, citing a lack of consultation and exclusion from decision-making. Recently, a group of Benue National Assembly members from the ruling All Progressives Congress, Achado, Titus Zam, Philip Agbese, Dickson Tarkigh, and Terseer Ugbor, held a press conference to express their concerns. They claimed that the Governor’s leadership style was akin to running a parish and called upon President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to intervene before the situation deteriorated further. However, we should not forget that some of these lawmakers were elected due to Governor Alia’s reputation for integrity.

Renowned for its fertile soil, dedicated citizens, and top-notch produce, Benue State is often referred to as “The Food Basket of the Nation.” Despite these abundant resources, the State is impoverished and underdeveloped. A visit to rural areas like Naka, Agasha, Utonkon, Oju, Gbajimba, and Tse-Agberagba reveals the widespread and stubborn poverty plaguing the State. It’s a puzzling paradox that a State so richly endowed continues to suffer from poverty. The underlying issue driving poverty in this State is the inability to have effective leadership. Unfortunately, Benue State has suffered from a string of subpar leaders. The selection process often relies on personal connections rather than individuals with a strong sense of purpose and a genuine concern for their constituents. As a result, the area has been stuck in a cycle of ongoing stagnation.

Throughout its history, Benue State has had a succession of leaders. Notable leaders include Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, who assumed office in 1954, followed by Aper Aku and Rev. Moses Adasu, both of whom held the position from 1979-1983 and 1992-1993, respectively. George Akume served as leader from May 1999 to May 2007, followed by Gabriel Suswam from May 2007 to May 2015, and Samuel Ortom from May 2015 until May 2023. However, each of these leaders has encountered series of criticisms and condemnations. From Joseph Sarwuan Tarka to Samuel Ortom, each leader had to navigate a complex web of assaults from every stakeholder. One of the criticisms these leaders had to face include managing political tensions within the parties. This has metamorphized into a stereotype that the Benue people are more prone to hatred towards one another. The current crisis in the Benue chapter of the APC is connected to the ongoing conflict in Rivers State, with some writers suggesting that the political climate in both states is comparable. It is not surprising that Governor Ortom sought refuge in Rivers after stepping down from his position and handing over the reins to Governor Alia.

To better understand this perception, we need to delve deeper into the backgrounds and identities of these political leaders and examine the events that have led to such allegations against the Benue people. The political landscape in Benue is characterized by constant conflict, either among stakeholders or with influential individuals known as godfathers. In the First Republic, Joseph Sarwuan Tarka was elected to represent the Jemgbagh constituency in the Federal House of Representatives under the Middle Belt People’s Party. Two years later, he became the President of the United Middle Belt Congress (UMBC) after merging with the Middle Zone League led by David Lot. Tarka also participated in the Nigerian Constitutional Conference of 1957 and represented the Middle Belt zone to the Willinks Commission of 1958. He further served as a shadow minister of commerce in 1958. Tarka contested in the pre-independence election of 1959 and the subsequent election of 1963 against the predominantly Muslim Northern People’s Congress. Unfortunately, both elections resulted in violent outbreaks in the Middle Belt region, which contributed to Major Chukwuma Kaduna Nzeogwu’s military takeover on January 15, 1966. Tarka was a strong advocate for State creation to empower minority groups within the country both politically and economically. He supported the formation of a Middle Belt State before the republic was truncated. Unfortunately, in April 1961, a year after a crisis in Tiv land, Tarka was detained for three weeks in Jos under investigation for treason and inciting unrest during the Tiv conflicts. He was later forced out of office due to corruption allegations made by Chief Godwin Adzuana Daboh , a member of his own community.

Aper Aku, on the other hand, was known for his efforts towards the development of Benue State’s infrastructural and educational sectors. Aku is widely recognized as the person who laid the foundation for modern Benue. Mr. Aku was an illustrious politician, educationist, and administrator who dedicated his life to the advancement of the State. In fact, it is worth mentioning that many of the vital institutions that exist in the State today were established by Aku. He spearheaded the creation of various agricultural industries that processed and produced fertilizer, located in close proximity to where the crops were grown. During his time in office, Aku successfully launched a number of commercial enterprises, including the Benue Brewery, Benro Packaging, Benue Bottling Company, Lobi Bank, Ber-Agbum Fish Farm, Ikyogen Cattle Ranch, Taraku Vegetable Processing Industry, and Benue International Hotel in Makurdi. He also played a crucial role in the development of the Makurdi Modern Market and planned to establish a flour mill in the area. Additionally, Aku was responsible for overseeing the construction of the Benue State Secretariat, seven cottage hospitals in different locations, two Teachers’ Colleges in Oju and Makurdi, and the University of Technology in Makurdi. He also increased the number of secondary schools and provided roads and streetlights in the Makurdi township. Aku awarded the construction of the Art Council Complex and began work on the Makurdi stadium. However, despite his significant efforts, Aku’s life came to an abrupt and tragic end at the hands of his own people. His death sent shockwaves throughout the entire country and was widely condemned by all. Some of his followers were particularly devastated by the loss of their beloved leader, who had worked tirelessly to improve their lives. Aku’s story is a poignant reminder of the complexities of leadership and the challenges of bringing progress and change to Benue. His legacy remains unmatched, making him an extraordinary and noteworthy figure in Benue State’s history. Aku’s contributions to the State far surpass those of any other leader in Benue.

Rev. Moses Adasu was elected as the second Executive Governor of Benue State in 1992. During his nearly two-year term, he made a positive impact on the State’s conditions. One of his significant achievements was the establishment of Benue State University in 1991. Additionally, he reactivated and upgraded the College of Education, Oju. Adasu also conceived the idea of the Tarka Foundation, named after Senator Joseph Sarwuan Tarka, and launched it in 1992. Apart from the Tarka Foundation, Adasu initiated other projects such as the BENCO roof tile and the Katsina-Ala fruit juice company. However, given his short period in office, he was not able to accomplish a great deal in these projects. He was a remarkable Catholic priest who devoted his life to serving the community and fighting for human rights and social justice. Reverend Adasu was a champion for those who had no voice and a ray of hope for the oppressed. Despite facing significant opposition from the Benue people, who subjected him to numerous indignities and persecution, he remained unwavering in his commitment to his cause. His tireless activism and advocacy earned him many accolades, including the National Honors Award of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) and the Martin Luther King Jr. Award for Peace and Social Justice.

Although he passed away in 2007, his legacy continues to inspire countless individuals who seek to promote social justice and equality in Nigeria and beyond. His life and work serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of speaking truth to power and standing firm in the face of adversity. Fr. Adasu’s story is a testament to the noble qualities of selflessness, dedication, and public service. As governor for nearly two years, he never once sought personal gain or profit. Instead, he devoted his time and energy to improving the lives of the masses. What’s remarkable is that Adasu’s commitment extended beyond his political duties. He lived humbly in a small dwelling he had built for himself years earlier while serving as a priest. This simple way of life reflected his character and unwavering dedication to his office. Despite his achievements, Adasu faced criticism and ingratitude during his time as Governor of Benue State. Sadly, the late Fr. Adasu also experienced similar attacks from the people of Benue prior to his passing, being bullied and called names. It was only with the intervention of Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, then Senate President that Adasu was able to overcome the impeachment threat posed by 17 Members of the House of Assembly. Adasu then worked out strategies that led to the removal of Stephen Tsav as Speaker and other House leaders, paving the way for Emmanuel Jime to become the new Speaker of Benue State House of Assembly on July 7th, 1993. Unfortunately, before the dust could settle, the “khaki boys” returned in November 1993, and Adasu’s mandate to govern was terminated.

George Akume’s tenure as governor was marked by the development of the State’s agricultural sector and economy. Before coming to the limelight, he rose steadily from the civil service ranks. He held several important positions, including chairmanships of the Local Govt Area Council and head of directorates, before bowing out of the civil service as a Permanent Secretary to vie for the governorship of the State. In 1999, Akume became governor of Benue State and served two terms of four years. During his time as governor, George Akume prioritized the development of the agricultural industry, which serves as the backbone of the State’s economy. He implemented several policies and programs aimed at promoting modern agricultural practices, providing farmers with access to high-quality inputs, and improving post-harvest management practices. As a result of his efforts, agricultural productivity increased significantly, leading to improved food security and increased income for farmers. Furthermore, Akume’s administration undertook various initiatives to attract private investment, creating numerous job opportunities and driving overall economic growth in the State. Despite these achievements, Tiv youths, under the aegis of Tiv Youth Organization Worldwide, recently accused Senator George Akume of backing Fulani herders in the State for selfish interests. The accusation started when Senator Akume allegedly claimed that the Tiv people were killing themselves. The group accused Akume of working closely with those who invaded communities of the State and attacked innocent people. This is not the first time that Akume has come under fire. Not too long ago, senator Akume re-echoed the accusation that he first made four years ago, absolving herders of any responsibility in the series of attacks on the Benue people. The group noted that the Akume has never shown empathy towards victims of the humanitarian crisis in the State.

Gabriel Suswam’s administration grappled with several issues in his eight-year term. During his tenure, Suswam’s administration faced a plethora of challenges ranging from cultism, insecurity, and economic difficulties. To combat the rising incidents of cultism, the government partnered with security agencies, community leaders, and other stakeholders to promote peace and security in the State. This initiative included the establishment of a task force to investigate and prosecute cultists, as well as the provision of support and rehabilitation programs for repentant cultists. Furthermore, the administration implemented measures to improve the State’s economy, which included investing in agriculture, tourism, and infrastructure development. The government encouraged farmers to adopt modern farming techniques and provided them with the necessary support to boost productivity and profitability. The government also invested in the expansion and development of tourist sites across the State. It developed infrastructure and embarked on several road construction and rehabilitation projects to improve transportation networks and economic growth. Overall, Gabriel Suswam’s administration made significant progress in addressing vital issues of Benue State. These initiatives implemented had a positive impact on the people of the State. Despite these achievements, Mr. Suswam faced accusations of mismanaging the sum of N4.95 billion raised through a bond placement shortly before the end of his tenure. He was allegedly accused of conspiring with corporate organizations and regulators to embezzle funds, leading Samuel Ortom to declare an N4 billion bond fraud. Ortom alleged that the Suswam administration floated an N4.95 billion bond to fund multiple projects like road construction, water works rehabilitation, rural electrification, and township road rehabilitation three months before the end of his tenure. According to Mr. Ortom, the financial impropriety perpetrated by the Suswam administration significantly impacted the State, contributing to slow development and delayed payment of civil servants’ salaries. There were reports that Governor Ortom ordered the arrest of Mr. Suswam due to suspicions of possessing car keys, firearms, ammunition, and certificates of occupancy for landed properties found in vehicles parked at his Abuja home. After being detained for 70 days, Mr. Suswam was eventually released by the State Security Service (SSS).

Upon assuming the position of Governor of Benue State in May 2015, Samuel Ortom was confronted with a myriad of challenges that impeded the State’s progress. Among the most pressing issues was the ongoing conflict between herders and farmers, which led to the loss of countless lives and the displacement of numerous individuals across the State. Governor Ortom worked tirelessly to find a lasting solution to this crisis, including the implementation of the anti-open grazing law, but violent clashes persisted. Additionally, the governor grappled with a salary payment crisis. He took proactive measures to address the issue but ultimately fell short of meeting the workers’ needs. Despite rising insecurity in the State, Governor Ortom teamed up with security agencies to combat it, launching a community policing scheme that involved local communities in security operations. His administration was further challenged by the far-reaching impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the State’s economy, including a reduction in revenue and a slowing down of economic activities. Governor Ortom implemented measures to alleviate the pandemic’s effects, but they proved inadequate. Regrettably, his palliatives for vulnerable groups were later found in a market in Kano.

Despite Governor Samuel Ortom’s efforts to address the challenges facing his administration, there were avoidable flaws that hindered his success during his eight years in office. He was accused of owing salaries to Benue State civil servants for more than ten months despite receiving a bailout from the federal government. Rumors of a bailout surfaced, and demands from civil servants shifted, resulting in even more delayed salary payments. Governor Ortom missed a chance to gain the trust of the people and make a definitive impact on the State. Additionally, there were questions about the reasons behind the consistently delayed payment of regular salaries, as previous governors paid salaries as early as the 21st of each month. This lack of payment and transparency eroded the people’s trust in Governor Ortom’s administration and cost him his Senate ambition. Despite some laudable appointments, Ortom’s administration ultimately failed to address pressing issues such as sanitation, roads, and revenue generation.

The ongoing attacks on our governor have raised concerns about our motivation to vote for him. Evidence suggests that every politician elected in the State has been subjected to bullying, physical assault, or other forms of attacks by Benue people. The Tiv ethnic group, in particular, has been identified as the instigators of these attacks, which often target respected elders. One notable example is Joseph S. Tarka, who, despite his fame and influence in Benue State’s political history, was ultimately brought down by our people. Political experts have described him as a savvy politician, a survivor of numerous political battles, a confidant of President Shehu Shagari, a fundraiser for the National Party of Nigeria (NPN), and an energetic campaigner. His contributions were invaluable to the party’s success in several States. Aper Aku was a diligent and dedicated leader who, unfortunately, did not receive the respect he deserved. His life came to a tragic and sudden end when his own people turned against him. In December 1983, General Muhammadu Buhari’s coup replaced civilian governors with military officers, which resulted in Aku’s removal from office. In 1984, Buhari imprisoned Aku, along with other governors. They were subjected to military tribunals to investigate their conduct. During his time in prison, Aku’s health deteriorated. Aku was released based on his health challenges but unfortunately passed away in 1988. Before his passing in 2007, Governor Moses Orshio Adasu endured numerous indignities from his own people as he tirelessly fought for justice and equality. Despite facing significant opposition and persecution, his legacy continues to inspire those who seek to promote social justice and equality in Nigeria and beyond. Rev. Adasu’s life and work serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of speaking truth to power and standing up for what is right, even when faced with adversity.

Several years ago, Mr. Robert Orya raised concerns regarding the number of petitions that were filed against him during his time as the managing director of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM). Mr. Orya expressed disappointment that a majority of these petitions came from members of his own Tiv community. Mr. Orya pointed out that members of the community have unfortunately become their own worst enemies. This highlights a concerning trend within the Benue political landscape where members of the same tribe are willing to take action against each other. It suggests that there is an underlying issue that requires attention and resolution. It’s no surprise that other tribes regard the Tiv people as being self-destructive. They also perceive the Tiv people as destroying their brightest minds. This notion takes us to a deep-rooted belief system of witchcraft. According to this ideology, only the most exceptional individuals are sacrificed or wasted. At the same time, those who are deemed worthless, such as thugs, hoodlums, gangsters, criminals, drug addicts, and hemp smokers – are spared. This regressive practice dictates that young people, irrespective of their brilliance, should remain hidden in the background to avoid drawing attention from older or more authoritative figures. That is why the Tivland today only has fallen heroes, as many of the brightest minds that could have made a significant impact in society are subjugated to this destructive tradition. Unfortunately, this practice continues to stifle and limit the potential of young people, depriving them of the opportunity to excel and contribute their talents to the Tiv community. It is, therefore, imperative that efforts be made to change this narrative and encourage the youth to work without the fear of intimidation. The government can support them through the provision of a conducive environment that promotes creativity, innovation, and intellectual curiosity. By doing so, we are raising a generation of young people who are not afraid to express their ideas, take risks, and make a positive impact on society.

Over the past six months, Governor Alia has raised a number of projects that have made me incredibly proud to be a Benue citizen. Thanks to the generosity of the federal government, the Governor was able to provide financial support to cover the WAEC exam fees for many students in our community. This initiative brought me a great sense of relief, as I would have otherwise needed to fundraise to cover tuition costs for final-year students in Tiv Land. The Governor’s support came at the right time to help me recover on my sick bed. Throughout the holiday season, it is common for many of us to receive requests for assistance. However, I was delighted to notice a considerable decrease in the number of financial aid inquiries. Upon investigation, it became evident that numerous families and pensioners had received their payments well in advance, allowing them to enjoy the festivities with ease. This has been an enriching experience for public servants and retirees alike. I hope the Governor will continue this trend to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the people. When I fell ill at home, I sought medical attention at the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, only to discover that most of their equipment was nonoperational. Faced with a life-threatening situation, I traveled to the US and underwent surgery in late November. Fortunately, the appointment of a skilled medical director by the Governor has since transformed the Benue State Teaching Hospital’s operations. Medical technologies are now functional, and costs have been reduced, making it possible for women to safely deliver babies without incurring exorbitant fees. It’s hard to understand what more the lawmakers could want besides their own self-interested gains.

A few years ago, the Tiv Traditional Council took a noble step by summoning Senator George Akume to appear before it over his alleged uncomplimentary and derogatory remarks against the person and office of the Tor Tiv. The Council, composed of respected members of the Tiv community, held an emergency meeting in Gboko, where they deliberated on the weighty allegations against the Tor Tiv, the custodian of the Tiv tradition. In a communique issued at the end of the meeting, Tor Kwande, Chief Ambrose Iyortyer, and the Secretary, Mr. Shinyi Tyozua, resolved to summon the Minister in writing to come and explain his actions. The Council believed that it was essential to give Senator Akume the opportunity to defend himself on the allegation rather than taking matters into their own hands. This act by the Tiv Area Traditional Council sets an excellent example for other communities, especially those involved in politics, to follow. It is necessary to caution Tiv sons and daughters and their allies to desist from acts that could generate tension, lousy blood, anger, and hatred within the polity. If peace is to reign in the land, it is crucial to avoid actions that could lead to conflicts or misunderstandings. Furthermore, we call on all Tiv sons and daughters to rise in condemning any media attacks on our governor. Our honorable members must lead by example and be cautioned to avoid any public show that could incite violence or hatred. If they do not cease from such actions, they should face sanctions or be recalled to their respective constituencies.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which released its National Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) report that in 2020, a staggering 75% of people residing in Benue State are grappling with the lack of access to essential resources. This means that three out of four people in the State are unable to afford necessities such as food, clean water, and healthcare, among others. Furthermore, the latest available data reveals that Benue State has a 12% unemployment rate, with 339,311 people being unemployed out of a labor force of 2.83 million people. While this is the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country after Osun State, it is still the highest in the North-Central region. These figures highlight the challenges faced by the people of Benue State regarding poverty, unemployment, and lack of access to essential resources. The Nigerian Constitution bestows upon the legislative arm of the government the authority to oversee and monitor the activities of the executive arm, ensuring that the government’s actions and resource distribution align with the country’s developmental goals and the demands of its constituents. It is of utmost importance to keep a watchful eye on government programs to ensure that they meet the needs of all citizens. As such, the legislative arm bears the responsibility of carefully scrutinizing these programs for any indications of nepotism, favoritism, or cronyism. This is crucial in ensuring that government policies are transparent, effective, and efficient and that programs are distributed fairly and equally for the sustainable development and well-being of all citizens. In order to achieve these goals, legislative oversight must be practical and accountable. Unfortunately, the current inefficiencies in the Benue legislative arm are impeding progress toward these essential objectives.

There is a well-known adage that suggests that when you lend a hand in pushing a car, you should let go once it starts moving. This wise saying implies that you should only offer assistance until the person can manage on their own, instead of overstepping and potentially hindering their progress. The message behind this advice is to stress the importance of knowing when your help is no longer necessary or could be detrimental to the other person. In the case of pushing a vehicle, continuing to push it once it is already in motion could cause it to go off course or collide, resulting in damage or injury. Therefore, it is crucial to recognize when to let go and let the other person take control of the situation. Similarly, it is vital to understand that even if we have helped Governor Alia climb the ladder, as Benue national lawmakers have claimed, your assistance is no longer required. Continuing to interfere could potentially harm or hinder the progress of Benue. It is essential to step back and allow the Governor to work towards successful growth for our State. If you continue to meddle, we risk causing him to veer off course or fail, which would ultimately harm all of us. We call on Austin Achado, Titus Zam, Philip Agbese, Dickson Tarkigh, and Terseer Ugbor to release their grip on the Governor and allow him to take charge for the betterment of the State. Failure to do so may result in further division and potentially harm the party’s chances in future elections.

Rev. Ma, S.J, is a Jesuit Catholic priest and PhD candidate in public and social policy at St. Louis University in the state of Missouri, USA.