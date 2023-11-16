Strike: Kaduna in total blackout as electricity workers withdraw service

Socio-economic activities were on Wednesday paralysed as Kaduna State thrown into total darkness following the nationwide strike emabarked upon by the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress which entered second day.

Organized labour declared the nationwide strike following the alleged brutality of the NLC President,Comrade Joe Ajaero in Owerri, Imo state last week.

The National Union of Electricity Employees led BuKat Barde, ensured that electricity workers withdrew their services for the assault on the Comrade Ajaero

Power supply was interrupted across the company’s franchise states, forcing the management of the company to apologise to its esteemed customers.

This was just as the headquarters of the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company on Bank Road by Ahmadu Bello Way in the city centre, remained under lock and key. Staff and customers were shut out completely.

According to Abdulazeez Abdullahi

Head, Corporate Communication of Kaduna Electric, the outage within the franchise was as result of the nationwide strike.

A statement titled: ‘Outage Within Our Franchise Due to Strike Action,’ read,”We regret to announce that the outage being experienced in our franchise states is due to the strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress and its affiliate unions.

“The action has necessitated the shutting down of all 33KV feeders by the striking workers. We hope the impasse between the federal government and the Unions shall be resolved soonest so that power supply can be restored.We regret all inconvenience.”

The PUNCH recall that officials of the the officials of the the National Union of Electricity Employees, had vowed to ensure full compliance as the nationwide strike last.

The North West Zonal Organising Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Employees, Bukat Barde, had while reacting, said the brutal attack on the NLC President was assault to Nigerian workers which must not be allowed swept under the carpet.

Meanwhile, the State Secretariat along the ever busy Independence Way which was opened to workers on Tuesday, was locked by officials of the labour union in the state.

The Secretariat house many ministries which include Ministry of Health, Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Agency, Ministry for Local Government Affairs among others.

Organized labour officials also lockdown the Kaduna Geographic Information Service, Office of the Head of Service, Kaduna State Facilities Management Agency, Obasanjo House.

Commercial banks and other financial institutions hitherto opened for business at the commencement of the strike on Tuesday, were shut while some private schools’ pupils were seen attending classes.

The Kaduna State Chairman of Trade Union Congress, Abdullahi Danfulani said the decision to picket the Secretariat, was to ensure full compliance of the strike in the state, noting that there was no “going back unless there is fresh directive from our mother body fort the suspension of the strike.”

The Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress in Kaduna State, Ayuba Suleiman, said “Kaduna” remain a labour state, adding any national directive must be strictly adhered to.

He urged workers in the state to ensure full compliance with the directive in order to protect the interest of workers and Nigerians. ENDS…