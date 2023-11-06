Imo Gov : How Police Prevented LP Candidate From Attending Church Service Because Of Uzodimma

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party for the Novermber 11 governorship election in Imo state, Attan Achonu, on Sunday accused the police in Imo State of attacking him and his convoy and prevented him from attending a church service in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

This is coming few days after the police and thugs allegedly working for the state government reportedly attacked and brutalized the national president of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, inflicting on him severe injuries.

But, briefing journalists in Owerri, the state capital on Sunday afternoon, Achonu said that he was at Peter’s Anglican church in Obibiezena community to attend its synod having received an invitation from the church but surprisingly, policemen with thugs allegedly attacked him and prevented him and his convoy from gaining access into the church premises.

He said that the policemen told him that he would not be allowed access into the church premises because the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress was at the church service.

Achonu, said that he confronted the policemen and questioned why he should be stopped from worshipping God in his state, but the policemen together with some thugs attacked his convoy and shot at his vehicles.

He showed journalists as bullets riddled his vehicles, saying that the act was a deliberate plan to harm him and discourage him and his campaign organization from working towards his victory on November 11.

He said that the commander of the Tiger base unit of the state police command led the charge against him, saying that the officer rejected to allow him entre the church even when the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, spoke to him on the phone.

Achonu said ” today, I was attacked by policemen together with thugs working for APC. Myself and my supporters were attacked and gun shot at us. We were at St Peter’s Anglican church at Obibiezena in Owerri North to attend a church service.

“I was dully invited by the church to attend its synod but policemen stationed Amoured Personnel Carriers and thugs. They said I was not going to be allowed to enter the church. That the governor was worshipping there.

“I confronted them and asked them why should I be stopped from worshipping God in my own state simply because the governor is there. I called the Director of the DSS who called the state Commissioner of Police who spoke to one officer Ola, who literally disobeyed the Commissioner of police. A lower ranked officer disobeying a Commissioner of police. I have not seen this one before.

” I confronted them but my wife held me and I was with women , I had to obey her. We turned our vehicles and went home. They attacked my vehicle and shot them. If not that my cars are bullet proof, there would had been casualties.

“I want to put the president of Nigeria and all Nigerians on notice about what Hope Uzodimma is using the police and thugs to do in Imo state. They want to annihilate us but I am more embolden to lead this charge. I am leading the charge to liberate my people.

“Imo people should come out and vote Labour Party and defend their votes so that we will take back our state. I am happy that everybody has embarrassed Labour Party in Imo state and we are working towards having the Imo state of our dreams.

When contacted by Newsmen, the Spokesperson for the Police in Imo state, Henry Okoye, said that the police did not attack Achonu nor attacked his vehicles.

He said that the police only advised him not to campaign in the area that the same time since the candidate of the APC was campaigning in the area at then.

The police spokesperson said ” nobody attacked the Labour Party candidate. We only advised him not to campaign in the area the same time the APC candidate was campaigning in the area at the same time to avoid clash of interest and possible breakdown of law and order in the state.

“The Labour Party candidate didn’t inform us about his campaign in the area but the APC candidate informed us and we were there to provide security. The Commissioner of Police advises political players in the state to stop misinforming the public. This misinformation is capable of escalating things which may lead to breakdown of law and order in Imo state.”

The spokesperson for the APC in the state, Cajetan Duke, said that the LP candidate was misleading the public because he had seen that the APC would sweep the poll on November 11.

He said that the APC is not deterred by the distractions of the opposition parties as it will continue to campaign in all parts of the state till the last day for campaign as approved by the Independent National Electoral Commission.