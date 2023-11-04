8.4 C
Revealed : How Gov Uzodimma Connived With Police to Brutalize NLC President

By Special Correspondent

Human Rights Organisation, Amnesty International on Thursday claimed that the Nigerian Police connived with the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma to brutalize the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero, during the union’s protest in Imo.

Making this allegation in a post via its official X handle, the right group claimed that the Imo government, in connivance with the police used violence and repressive tricks to intimidate the labour union during the Wednesday protest.

“The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Mr. Joe Ajaero was beaten and blindfolded by the police @PoliceNG in connivance with Imo state government in Owerri. Using violence and repressive tricks to intimidate the labour union is a new unacceptable dimension of impunity,” a post by Amnesty International read.

Impartial Observers recalls that Ajaero was brutalized at the union’s protest that was held in Imo on Wednesday.

There were claims that the labour union leader was brutalized by men of the Nigerian Police force.

The Police however debunked the news as a rumor suggesting that it took the union’s president into preventive custody on getting intel of a possible mob attack against him.

Also denying involvement in the attack, Uzodinma said there were attempts at blackmailing his government ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

