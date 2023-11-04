Fubara: You Will Get Resistance of Your Life If You Try to Destroy My Political Structure — Wike Threatens, Draws Battle Line

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to resist any attempt to tamper with his political structure in the South-south State.

Na Wike stated this when he hosted members of the Rivers State caucus of the National Assembly, who paid him a solidarity visit at his office on Thursday.

Recall that Wike and his successor as governor, Siminalayi Fubara, are reportedly at loggerheads over yet-to-be-identified reasons that led to impeachment moves against the governor and the burning of the State House of Assembly complex.

Speaking to members of the National Assembly, Wike stated that he is not interested in the governance of the state, saying his hands are full in his new job as FCT minister.

The former presidential aspirant, however, said he would not allow anyone to destroy the political structures he has built for years, promising to resist such individuals.

Wike said: “I am not interested in the governance of Rivers State. Am here as Governor in FCT, I am interested in the political structure we’ve built over the years in Rivers state.

“Anybody who tried it will get the resistance of his life. Anybody who puts his hands in Rivers state political structures, what you see, you see.”

The Minister also denied demanding 25 percent of Rivers State revenue from Governor Fubara, adding that those who made such claims are ignorant.

“I was governor for eight years. I am now FCT minister, not just minister, and some will say that I am asking for 25 percent; that is madness,” he said.

He said in life, people should learn to appreciate those who, in one way or another, contributed to their lives, charging the lawmakers not to disappoint the state and the country.

Wike said: “Those of you that God has given the opportunity don’t disappoint your state, don’t disappoint Nigerians. When you make a mistake, we will call you to order. Take it in good faith; don’t say we are coming for kickbacks.”

Earlier, the leader of the delegation, the House of Representatives minority leader, Kingsley Chinda, said the caucus was visiting to show solidarity and declare their unalloyed support for the FCT minister and to express appreciation to President Tinubu for appointing Wike as FCT minister.

He said: “We thank you for invaluable support for all of us. You supported us all through the primaries. You are the reason why we are in the National Assembly today.”

Members of the Rivers State National Assembly Caucus that visited Wike were all three senators from Rivers State and 11 House of Representatives members:

They are Senator Barinada Mingi, Sen. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, who was deputy governor to Wike when he was governor and Sen. Allwell Onyeso.

The Reps members in attendance were Hon. Felix Nwike, Hon. Boniface Emerungwa, Blessing Emezureke, Victor Onozor, Fun Deakor, Solomon Bob, Kelechi Nworgu, Kingsley China, Hart Cyril Goodwill and Allison Anderson.