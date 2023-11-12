8.4 C
NNPC Ltd Restores Production of 275,000bpd

NNPC Ltd Restores Production of 275,000bopd

…Settles Lingering PENGASSAN-Total Energies Management Rift

 

Following a peace deal brokered on Sunday by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, between the Management of Total Energies, operator of the NNPC/Total JV, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association, (PENGASSAN) and the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the unions have agreed to suspend ongoing industrial action leading to immediate restoration of 275, 000 barrels of oil per day production.

 

In a communique issued at the end of a marathon negotiation session chaired by Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, Executive Vice President, Upstream, NNPCL, all parties committed to resolving all the issues within an agreed framework.

The communique was signed by Total Energies MD/CEO Mr. Matthieu Bouyer, PENGASSAN President, Comrade Festus Osifo and NUPENG President, Comrade Williams Akporeha. It was witnessed by NNPC Ltd, EVP Upstream, Mrs. Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan, and Mr. Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Managenent Services, (NUIMS). Also in attendance was Mr. Victor Bandele, Deputy Managing Director, Total Energies.

