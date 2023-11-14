NIS orders investigation into death of 4 personnel

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), has ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the road accident that killed four of its personnel on Sunday.

Briefing the press on the incident on Monday in Abuja, the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Dr Dotun Aridegbe, said that the accident occurred on the Kano-Zaria highway.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that four members of the NIS musical band were returning from Kano, where they went to entertain at an official function performed by the Comptroller General.

Aridegbe, said that the officers were in an eighteen-seater official bus and got involved in the ghastly accident few kilometres from Kano.

According to him, the accident involved 11 personnel, out of which four died.

“Seven of our colleagues who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

“An immediate investigation has been ordered by the Acting CGI to ascertain the remote cause of the accident.

“We are committed to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic event and will take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future,” he said.

Aridegbe disclosed that arrangements for the burial of the deceased personnel have been made with utmost care and respect.

He quoted the acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Caroline Adepoju, as ordering all commands and formation to fly the NIS flag at half-mast for seven days in honour of the deceased.

“We will observe a three-day mourning period in honour and memory of our fallen colleagues,” he added.