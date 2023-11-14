8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, November 14, 2023
Vigilante neutralises 4 bandits in Kebbi

Crime
Members of vigilante have successfully killed four bandits who attacked a resident of Dan – Umaru village of Bena District in Kebbi.
Alhaji Ahmed Idris, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Mohammed Nasir-Idris, stated this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
Idris quoted Alhaji AbdulRahman Usman, Director, Security at the Cabinet Office, as saying that the bandits attacked the victim on Monday.
He said the vigilante ambushed the bandits and neutralised four of them while on their way to Zamfara.
He said the incident occured near Dan-Umaru village boardering Dadin Duniya community in Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.
The director said the corpses of the attackers had been deposited at the Dan-Umaru village while the victim was responding to treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

