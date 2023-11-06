Insecurity: Uncertainty as Vigilante member ,Insurgents kill Philanthropist, 6 others in Wurno area

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Uncertainty thrills Wurno town and its neighbouring community as Wurno based philanthropic ,Alhaji Mamman Duhuwa was killed as a result of incidental gun discharged .

The accident happened few days when bandit attacked the village and killed six other members of the Duhuwa community members in the area.

Local source confirmed that a vigilante member during a raids at some of the suspected bandit informants enclave accidentally shot and killed Alhaji Mamman Duhuwa .

Further disclosed that Alhaji Duhuwa died as a result of gun shot injuries he sustained .

The accident happened when the deceased alongside other community members were raiding hideouts of some three notorious informants in the area.

Some of the community members expressed fears and uncertainties as the activities of the bandit and other crimes have become on the increased in Wurno and its environs .

According to them,the incident happened under 74 hours after the insurgents attacked and killed six villagers ,injured and abducts scores of people in the area.

They further said that the incessant security challenges bedevilling the area prompted the action of the community members toward safety of area.

Commenting ,Wurno Sole Administrator Alhaji Bello Hali express sad over the insecurity situation in area .

He commiserated with people of the area over the death and offered prayers for quick release of those kidnap.

He assured his council readiness to sponsoring the medical bills of the victims admitted in the hospital .

He confirmed the arrest of the suspect for further investigations on the issue.