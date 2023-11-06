8.4 C
Breaking: Governor Soludo’s Father Dies

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo, the father of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has died.

Pa Soludo, popularly known as Ichie Akụkananwa 1, who hails from Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of the State, died in the early hours of Monday, November 6, 2023.

Confirming the incident to this reporter, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Christian Aburime, said Pa Soludo died at the age of 92.

According to him, the deceased is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Soludo simple that his late father lived a fulfilled life, while praying God to grant his soul eternal rest.

More details later…

