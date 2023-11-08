Gov’s Wives’ declares War to ends GBV against women, girls

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Nigeria Governors Wives Forum (NIGWF) have unanimously agreed to declared a war to ends any forms of gender based violence (GBV) against women and girls in the country.

Besides, the First Ladies also collectively endorsed the Women Digital Upskilling program in partnership with the Labour Business School and Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) This initiative is designed to have the First ladies sponsor girls and women from their respective states for digital training, with the goal of reducing the gender gap in the digital industry and ensuring that women can benefit from this significant sector.

In a communique issued at the end of its quarterly review meeting and signed by the chairperson, Her Excellency, Amb. Prof. Olufolake Abdulrazaq Tuesday in Bauchi, noted that the third annual retreat has provided a platform for members to deliberate on the NCWF workplan for the incoming year 2024 This retreat also served as an avenue for members to fraternize and gain a deeper understanding of the diverse states within our great nation.

Added that the meeting observed the achievements of the Forum for 2029 include: The successful and wide-reach mobilization and engagement of the First Ladies in the World Breastfeeding Week sensitization, hand washing awareness, Human Papillomavirus Vaccine sensitization, drug eradication campaigns sustained advocacy on sexual and gender-based violence, improved nutrition, women and girl child education, skills acquisition and empowerment of women and youths among other engagements in their various states.

At the end of the meeting the following resolutions were made

“The transition from the “Nigeria Governors Wives’ Forum” (NIGWF) to the “Nigeria Governors Spouses’ Forum” (GSE) This change underscores the active role the First Ladies play in advocating for increased women’s representation in leadership positions.

“The First Ladies have committed to intensify their advocacy and awareness efforts regarding the Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccines. They will collaborate closely with primary health workers and the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to ensure this comprehensive awareness campaign effectively addresses the resistance being encountered at the grassroots level.

“Demonstrating their ongoing commitment to capacity development, the First Ladies will actively participate in a workshop on Sexual and Gender-based violence organized by the Nigeria Governors Wives Forum (NIGWF) in partnership with UN Women on the 9 and 10th of November 2023. Additionally, in collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA, the Forum will facilitate a capacity-building program focused on drug abuse prevention and mitigation. These initiatives are designed to equip the First Ladies with the essential knowledge and skills needed to effectively engage and advocate for these critical social issues within their respective states to drive change

“The First Ladies endorsed the joint compact on ending Gender- Based Violence and Harmful Practices. This is a joint collaboration of the NIGWF and UNICEF.

Our correspondent reports that the the meeting was amended by 17 First Ladies and closed at 2pm.