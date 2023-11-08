Ningi Emir excited over 11 kilometers township road dualization project

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Muhammad Danyaya has expressed his excitement and applauded Governor Bala Mohammed for commissioning of 11 kilometers Ningi township road dualization project in the local government area council.

The Emir made the statement while addressing the team of Journalists at his place shortly after the commissioning and flagging off the projects by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed over the weekend in Bauchi.

According to the monarch, the dual carriage roads if completed it will ease the sufferings of the people in the local government as well as passing bye Commuters who travel daily on the road. Adding that the project will greatly increase not only the revenue generation of the kingdom but to the State and region at large.

He appreciated the effort of the present administration under the leadership of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for fulfilment of his promised during his campaign and commended the governor for honouring his earlier request in that regard.

“Today I’m highly honoured and so much happy that one of my dreams has been fulfilled which today we’re witnessing the flagging off and commissioning of this historic project in my lifetime as the Emir of Ningi.

“My long dream has come to reality, because today the official flagging off and ground breaking ceremony of the Ningi Township road dualization performed by his Excellency, the Executive Governor Bala Mohammed to the tune of over N10 billion naira. And 30% dawn payment had been given to the contractor to mobilises and commence work at the site from GSS Ningi to Gudduba in Ningi Town.

“The Ningi Emirate and entire community the local government we’re very grateful for the kind gesture by the governor for considering us in his second term tenure project in the state, may God Almighty Allah continue to protect and give him more wisdom to deliver on the mandate for the development of the generality of Bauchi State.

The monarch who is the oldest among all the six first class Emir’s urged the governor to continue to consolidate and execute more developmental projects that has direct impact to the lives of the common man.

Dr Yunusa Danyaya while urging prays from the people for peace, unity and progress of the state and the country at large. He equally called on all son’s and daughter’s to joint hands together and fight crime and criminality in the area and the state at large.

Our correspondent reports that the construction of 11-kilometer dual road project for Ningi-Gudduba in Ningi Local Government Area was awarded at the cost of N10.3 billion project reiterated the commitment of his administration towards prioritizing road development.