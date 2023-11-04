Attack on Ajaero: NLC Issues Fresh Demands to Uzodimma, IGP, Amid Looming Nationwide Strike

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, have made six demands from the Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, and the Inspector General of Police, which they said, must be fulfilled in five days or the country will witness a nationwide industrial action, with effect from November 8, 2023.

Labour issued the demands following the blindfolding, forceful abduction and brutalization of the NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero by thugs led by Nze Chinasa Nwaneri, Special Adviser to Imo State Governor on Special Duties.

Labour, which made the demands at a press conference, by the NLC Deputy President, Adeyanju Adewale and TUC’s Deputy President, Tommy Okok, said it will no longer guarantee industrial peace in the country with effect from November 8th, 2023 if the demands are not met

According to the Labour, the six demands are:

“Investigation and deployment out of Imo State the Commissioner of Police Mr. Ahmed Barde for his unprofessional conduct

“Sack of the Area Commander and his men who supervised the beating and brutalisation of the NLC President.

“Arrest and Prosecution of SA Special Duties in Imo State, Mr. Nwaneri Chinasa immediately.

Independent and thorough medical and professional examination of the NLC president as a result of physical injuries inflicted on him.

“Medical treatment of journalists and other workers who were maltreated and in the course of doing their jobs at the NLC secretariat in Imo State and all properties stolen or damaged be restored.

Implementation of all outstanding industrial relations issues previously agreed with the Imo State Government.

“We further resolved that in the event that the state government fails to comply with any of the stated demands, NLC, TUC and other affiliates members will no longer guarantee industrial peace in Nigeria, beginning November, 8th, 2023”