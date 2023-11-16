8.4 C
Coups, Counter Coups Threats To Nigeria’s Security

From Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The National Security Adviser says coups and counter coups pose a threat to the country’s security.

Nuhu Ribadu was speaking at the opening of a conference of Nigeria’s Defence Attaches and Advisers who are meeting in Abuja to assess threats and challenges to the country’s security.

“These are the eyes and ears of the Nigerian Defence authorities abroad.

“Their role is important in fostering foreign military cooperation.

The Defence Attaches and Advisers are meeting in Abuja to take a look at the country’s security in the past year.

“They’ll be assessing threats and emerging challenges.

“From kidnapping to terrorism, the unconventional nature of security challenges is constantly taking new turns.

“Beyond internal challenges, military takeover of governments in countries in West and Central Africa also pose severe consequences to Nigeria’s security.

“The task before the Attaches and Advisers are enormous.”

