8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Why we suspended nationwide strike – Organised Labour

National
Why we suspended nationwide strike – Organised Labour
Joe-Ajaero NLC President

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Organised Labour has explained why it suspended the nationwide indefinite strike that commenced on Nov. 14.

Mr Emmanuel Ugboaja, General Secretary, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), explained the action in a statement he jointly signed by Mr Nuhu Toro, Secretary General, Trade Union Congress(TUC), on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The NEC in session had a thorough review of the offers presented by the Federal Government through the National Security Adviser(NSA), Nuhu Ribadu.
“We found the offers credible and decided to reconsider our action,” he said.

It would be recalled that the organised labour earlier met with the NSA and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong.

“After the meeting, we directed all affiliates and State councils of both the NLC and TUC to demobilise, cease any further escalation of the indefinite strike action.

READ ALSO  Hoodlums Snatch Ballot Box In Imo As Violence Mars Gov Poll

“We fully resume work tomorrow, Thursday, the 16th day of November, 2023,” he said.

He added that a resolution was reached to suspend the ongoing nationwide strike, which commenced on the 14th November, 2023.

According to Ugboaja, the suspension is intended to facilitate further discussions after the federal government had met crucial demands.

“We expect government to address the distressing abduction and brutalisation of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, and others.

“These incidents occurred in the hands of the Police and Gov. Hope Uzodimma’s thugs in Owerri, in Imo, on the 1st day of November, 2023,” he recalled.

He noted that an apology was tendered on behalf of the government by the NSA, who promised to coordinate the investigation.

READ ALSO  Gov Poll : Voting Commence In Imo - As INEC Continues Distribution Of Election Materials

He added that some of the perpetrators had been arrested while others would be fished out and prosecuted.

Ugboaja said that high-powered investigation was currently being carried out and the leadership of labour centres would be briefed continuously as progress is being made.

He commended all affiliates and state councils for their unwavering commitment and tenacity that made the strike a success.

“Once again, we convey our appreciation for your cooperation, resilience and determination in ensuring the success of the indefinite nationwide strike.

“We encourage you to remain vigilant as we await the fulfiliment of the remaining agreements,” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Kano Bombing: DSS re-arraigns alleged mastermind

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Wife, 3-yr-old Only Child in Tears, As Anambra Politician Shot by Hired Thugs Dies in Hospital Bed

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.