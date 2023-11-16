8.4 C
New York
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Anambra Police Arrests Death Threat Syndicates, CP Commends gallant DPOs

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Uzo Ugwunze

Police in Ozubulu and Umunze towns in Anambra State have smashed two deadly syndicates extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public via deadly threats.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer Anambra State Command, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, at Umunze, Orumba South LGA Headquarters two suspects were nabbed after painstaking investigation.

The suspects had sent text messages to their victim identifying themselves as members of ESN and demanding that he paid them a huge sum or else he and his daughter would be kidnapped and killed.

Both suspects are now cooling their feet in detention and would be arraigned in court soon.

READ ALSO  Vote Buying: ICPC Arrests INEC Official With Bunch Of Cash In Imo

In a similar development the Police at Ozubulu, Headquarters of Ekwusigo LGA arrested one male suspect who used two different lines to issue deadly threats to a businessman. He claimed to be an ESN Commander and ordered his victim to pay up or be killed.

Meticulous investigation employing technology and human assets led detectives to his hideout where he was arrested and both sims recovered. He was taken into custody and is to be arraigned in court.

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Police Command, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has commended both DPOs for their diligence and painstaking effort which led to unravelling the identities of the crime suspects and apprehending them.

READ ALSO  Uniformed Security Men Forcefully Divert Election Materials Imo

He assured that Command Headquarters will continue to motivate its personnel across the State for optimum performance.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Coups, Counter Coups Threats To Nigeria’s Security

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Police commence manhunt for killers of YPP Ward Chairman in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.