National Industrial Court Lowers Flags, Colses Work by 1.pm As Justice Agbakoba Passes On

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Flags at the Abuja Judicial Division National Industrial Court of Nigeria, were lowered on Monday, November 6, 2023, while workers at the court closed work at 1.pm, following the death of the Court’s judge, Hon. Justice Edith Agbakoba.

Her Lordship, Agbakoba, a former Director of Civil Justice at the Legal Aid Council Headquarters, Abuja, died in the early hours of Monday.

Although, details of her death are still sketchy, but President of the court, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip, who made the announcement, also ordered all offices of the court to close at 1.pm on Monday and flags to fly half-mast throughout this week in her honour.

Born in London to the family of Edward Chike Ekpechi and Anthonia Chike Ekpechi, of Onitsha North L.G.A. in Anambra State, Hon. Justice Agbakoba attended Notre Dame High School, London from 1974 to 1977 and Girls High School, Awkunanaw, Enugu from 1977 to 1980 and obtained her West African School Certificate (WASC).

She then proceeded to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and obtained an LLB in 1984. Edith Agbakoba was called to the Bar in 1985 and did her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in 1985/86 service year.

She started her career as Counsel at the Legal Aid Office, Anambra State in 1986 and rose to the position of Principal Legal Officer in 1993. She was promoted to Assistant Chief Legal Aid Officer in 1997 and Zonal Director, Legal Aid Council in charge of five [5] states namely, Oyo, Osun, Ondo, Ekiti and Kwara States in 2003, a position She held till 2005 before her promotion to the position of Deputy Director, Civil Litigation, Legal Aid Council Headquarters and was later appointed Director of Litigation in 2011. She also served as Director, Civil Justice at the Legal Aid Council Headquarters, Abuja before her appointment as a Judge of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria in 2013.

Justice E. N. Agbakoba who earned a Masters in Public Administration and Law from California South University, USA in 2012 was s a member of many professional bodies including the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), International Dispute Resolution Institute, Institute of Fraud Examiners and more.