Blanket Cheque On Garnishee In Benue

N/Central
From Denen Achussah, Makurdi

The Garnishees and Judgment Debts Management Committee in Benue State has issued blanket cheque, requesting for briefs from judgment creditors.

247ureports learnt the committee is set up by the Benue State Honourable Attorney General (HAG) and Commissioner for Justice and Public Order.

According to a statement by the Secretary, Garnishees & Judgment Debts Management Committee, Benue State, the committee “requests for briefs from Judgment Creditors in respect of all pending garnishee proceedings and other unsatisfied judgment debts against the Benue State Government (inclusive of Local Government Councils).”

The statement adds that the requested “briefs are to include case particulars, date of judgment (with copy of judgment attached), record of payment of judgment debt (if any), outstanding balance of judgment debt, name and phone number of Judgment Creditor’s Counsel. In the case of garnishee proceedings, copies of order nisi or order absolute (as the case may be) should also be attached.”

An anonymous source from the HAG office says the idea is to clear all outstanding judgment debts against Benue State and local council areas in the state.

“This request is made to enable the Committee cross check with the records available at the MOJ (Ministry of Justice) to ensure that no case of pending garnishee or judgment debt is omitted or left out of the laudable and pragmatic approach by the HAG to clear all outstanding judgment debts against the State and Local Government (Areas in the state),” says the source.

Benue State is said to be grappling with scores of cases of garnishee orders and contractual obligations.

