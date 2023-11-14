8.4 C
Gov Aliyu Sacks All LGA Secretaries, Directs Sole Administrators to check Banditry, Other crimes

From Umar Ado Sokoto

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has directed civil servants appointed as Local Government Secretaries to resign as their appointment is political.

He gave the directives during a meeting with Local Government Sole Administrators and their Secretaries across the State.

The Governor said the controversy surrounding the position of Local Government Secretaries was now over as the law categorised them among political office holders.

“It is now clear that you are occupying political offices, therefore, if you are a civil servant make sure you resign”

“We believe in the rule of law and will not accept any situation where by people will flout the law,”he added.

Gov Aliyu also directed the Local
Government Sole Administrators to ensure regular security meeting with the relevant stakeholders in order to check banditry and other crimes in the State.

He added, ” Securing our community is not only the responsibility of governments but the responsibility of all of us.”

The Governor also charged the Sole Administrators to carry everyone along on security issues to achieve maximum success.

The Governor further charged them to be vigilant and report any suspicious character to relevant authorities for necessary action.

Dr Aliyu also stressed the need for effective surveillance and intelligence gathering in the rural areas as a means of tackling insecurity in the State.

Gov. Aliyu futher assured the readiness of his administration to fight banditry and other criminal activities in the State.

He thanked the people of the State for their maximum support to his administration.

