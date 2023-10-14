Ubah’s Decision to Join APC, Well-Thought, Commendable — Hon. Ezeobi

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A stalwart of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra State, Hon. Paul Ezeobi has commended the decision of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah to join the APC from his former party, the Young People’s Party (YPP).

Recall that Ubah, a two-time senator currently representing Anambra South in the National Assembly, had, on Thursday, announced his defection to APC through his letter which was read at the floor of the Red Chamber by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

Commenting on the defection, Hon. Ezeobi described Ubah’s decision as a selfless and well-thought move, given that he dumped the party he had built from scratch and joined the APC in the best interest of his constituents.

The APC stalwart, Ezeobi, who is a former House of Assembly candidate in Anambra State and Coordinator of 2019 Coalition of APC House of Assembly Candidates in the state, extended his warm congratulations and a hearty welcome to Senator Ifeanyi Ubah for making the strategic.

He emphasized the positive impact Ubah’s move is poised to have on the good people of Anambra South senatorial zone, Anambra State and the entire southeast region.

Hon. Ezeobi, who is also a Governing Council Board member of the Modibbo Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa, noted that Ubah’s defection would not only connect his constituents but also Ndị Anambra and the entire southeast to the national political landscape, thereby ensuring they receive the attention and benefits that come with such a connection.

He further emphasized the importance of Senator Ubah’s defection in advancing the interests of the Igbo people, particularly in addressing the needs of Anambra South, Anambra State, and the entire South-east.

He also stressed that Ubah’s presence in the APC national caucus would provide a voice for the people of Anambra South senatorial zone, Anambra State, and the wider Igbo community in the decision-making processes at the national level, among several other benefits he said would accrue to the citizens as a result of that.

Hon. Ezeobi urged other Igbo political leaders and stakeholders to take a cue from Senator Ubah’s decision and consider aligning with the APC and getting connected to the national caucus, for the greater good of the region and the nation.