Imo Gov : Action Alliance Collapses Into PDP, Adopts Senator Anyanwu As Consensus Candidate

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

Ahead of November election, the entire leadership of Action Alliance (AA) across the 305 Wards and 27 LGAs in the state has collapsed into Sam-Jones Governorship project, and adopted the PDP flag bearer, Senator Samuel Anyanwu as their concensus candidate in the upcoming poll.

Speaking after a meeting at the party’s office, along Egbu road, Owerri, the State Chairman of Action Alliance (AA), Chief Anthony Uchemna Ahaneku said that the essence of the meeting was to communicate to the PDP Governorship candidate, Senator Anyanwu of their resolve to collapse into his project to be able to work for him and his party.

According to them, the PDP Candidate is not only capable and qualified, but prepared and well equiped to govern Imo state.

“Our motive of pulling you out to our state office is to genuinely adopt you as our own consensus Governorship candidate for the November 11 election. Our decision is collective and total. This is because all members of our party is yearning the best for our state. The only mandate we have is join you to secure our state from its present situation”

“Let me also inform you on behalf of members of the State Working Committee (SWC), Ward and LGA executive seated here before you today that we have decided to collapse into your structure to be able to realize the objective of making Imo safe again”.

Chief Ahaneku further assured that his members would work massively for the PDP in the upcoming election with everything they have, and promised to mobilize the people at the grassroot to join in this project of liberating the state.

Addressing them, Senator Anyanwu commended the leadership of AA in the state for taken such a bold step aimed at strengthening the state, and promised never to disappoint Imo people after his election.

Anyanwu said that his reason for contesting the Governorship seat was to salvage the state and return peace back to the people, who have been submerged by the directionless administration of the All Progressives Congress.

He begged them not to dump the party in line with his philosophy for a multi party system in the state, appealing to them to work in partnership with him to secure the state even while remaining in their party.

While describing them as most formidable and viable in the business of politics, further told them to sensitize the public on the need to team up and make Imo safe again.