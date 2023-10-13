SOSG begins distributions of palliatives to Illela Sokoto/Niger Republic Border Community

From Umar Ado Sokoto

In Sokoto,the State Government has start the distribution of over 6000 assorted grains as palliatives to 210 polling units in Illela Local Government Area of Sokoto/Niger Republic border community .

Distributing the palliatives to the illela community on behalf of the Sokoto State Government ,Colonel Garba Moyi (rtd) ,said each and every households member of the area should benefits and entitled to get the foods items free.

The food items was distributed to the vulnerable households of the borders areas as part of measures to cushion the plights witnessed as a result of fuel subsidy removal and related economy meltdown.

He said the 6000 bags of grains would be distributed to 210 poling units in Illela local Government area to all beneficiaries without political consideration.

Col. Moyi further warned that anybody found wanting in the distribution of the commodities would be adequately dealt with as government is making more efforts toward proving succour to the of the state.

He noted that the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto is committed to implementing measures that would enhance economic growth, and promote prosperity and well being of all citizens.

Moyi urged beneficiaries to use the items wisely or even share with those who were dearly in need, stating that, the state government is making efforts to improve the economy of the state and win the war against food insecurity, hunger and attainment of self sufficiency in food production.

Speaking ,the Illela local Government Sole Administrator Alhaji Sahabi Isah Wakili, noted that the state government through relevant agencies, has put in place measures to monitor the distribution of the essential food items with a view to ensure equity, fairness and justice so that, the items got to the targeted beneficiaries at the grass root.

Wakiki further stated that, the distribution was part of series of measures being put in place by Sokoto state Government to cushion the economic hardships and to provide enabling environment of peace and stability for the citizenry.

Also, the District Head of Ambarura Alhaji Mukhtar Tukur (Sarkin Gabas) urged those distributing the palliatives ward level to take it seriously by ensuring that the palliatives reach all the intended beneficiaries.

Tukur explained that the local distributions committee has put in place an effective and transparent system of distribution to ensure that the exercise is fair, honest and free of any form of discrimination or political inclinations .