Angry Woman Bathes Husband with Hot Groundnut Oil for Asking Her ‘Suspicious’ Questions

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a dramatic incident in Okehi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, as a woman reportedly poured hot groundnut oil on her husband for acting in such a way that suggested he was monitoring her and her younger sister who lives in the same house with them.

According to reports, the suspect, Mrs. Hope Nwala, who hails from Obite Community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of the state couple had been having some Issues and a little quarrel with her husband, which culminated in her decision to “teach him some lessons” by pouring hot groundnut oil on him.

In an interview with the victim, Mr. Ekelediri Nwankwo, who has fresh and ‘boiling’ injuries all over his body, said the misfortune started recently, after his wife’s sister had come to live with them. He added that the sister-in-law was being disrespectful to him, dressing salaciously, among other characters she began exhibiting, which made him plan to send her packing — a decision that his wife vehemently opposed.

He, further revealed that during his sister-in-law’s stay in their house, his wife started putting up some suspicious behaviours, adding that he had been noticing a strange man lurking around his wife and sister-in-law.

According to him, he confronted his wife with his observations and demanded for explanations and to know whom the strange man was. He, however said the wife surprisingly became violent and poured hot oil on him while he was asleep in addition to hitting him with a hammer. These, he said were attempted murder.

His words: “I told my wife’s younger sister to leave my house because of the way she started dressing.

“Her behaviour and the way she occupied my matrimonial bed even when I was around were unacceptable. And no young guy will tolerate such behavior. But my wife refused the younger sister to leave the house.

“I also saw my wife alone with one tall black guy in the shop I rented for her. Not that he is in for business. He followed my wife and her sister here and there.

“So, with all this, I gave her younger sister two thousand naira transport to go home so that I can actually understand what is going on in my house, but my wife got upset. And,l while I went to bed to sleep, she poured boiled groundnut oil on me, then started hitting me with a harmer.”

Reacting to the development, the spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, and said an investigation is already ongoing on the matter. The PPRO also said that the suspect is currently on the run, but would definitely be apprehended and prosecuted.