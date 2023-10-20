Sokoto donates N20m, 228 bags of grains to 59 victims  of bandits’ attacks in Binji

From Umar Ado Sokoto

THE Sokoto State Government has presented a donations of over N20 million and 228 bags of grains to the victims to the recent bandits attacked in Binji local government area of the state.

Governor Ahmed Aliyu who described the attacked as in humane and call on victims to consider the incident as a trial from God and prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest as well as quick release to the abducted ones.

Donating the items during a commiseration visit to the families of deceased and kidnapped victims at Soron Gabas and Soron Yamma wards in Binji area,Governor Ahmed Aliyu said each family of the 29 death persons will received N500,000 and five bags of grains . The governor said the families of the 30 kidnap persons and two released victims will received N200,00 and three bags of grains each .

He called on people to continue to prayer for the sustenance of peace in the state and country in general .

According to him, the state government is taking adequate measures to curtail the security challenges bedevilling the state.

Aliyu said that was why the state government set up a committee for the establishment of guards corps in the state.

According to him,the committee will go round all the 23 local government areas on its assignment .

He advocated the need for youths in the state to partake on the activities of the corp so as to give their contributions in that directions.

The Sole Administrator of the area ,Alhaji Umar Dan Habe Tudun Kose said the bandits attacked Soron Gabas ward where they killed 17 people and kidnapped 20 others while in Soron Yamma ,the bandits killed 12 people and abduct 10 others .