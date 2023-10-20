8.4 C
INEC To Deploy 46,084 Ad hoc Staff For Imo, Bayelsa, Kogi Polls – Expresses Concern Over Insecurity

Kano Guber: INEC Abandons Appeal, Accepts Tribunal Judgement
By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew | Owerri

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will deploy 46,084 ad-hoc staff for the November 11 governorship poll in Bayelsa, Kogi and Imo states.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this at a meeting with Residents Electoral Commissioners in Abuja on Friday.

Yakubu stated that accredited national and international organisations will deploy 11,000 observers for the off-cycle election.

The INEC Chairman also added that the 18 political parties participating in the governorship election would deploy 137,934 agents made up of 130,093 polling and 7,841 collation agents.

Mahmood said “While we are leaving no stone unturned in other areas of preparations for the Governorship elections, the Commission plans to deploy a total of 46,084 regular and ad hoc staff for the election.

“We have so far accredited 126 national and international organisations collectively deploying 11,000 observers for the election.

“Although the portal for media accreditation closes on Tuesday 24th October 2023, we have received applications from 80 media organisations seeking to deploy 1,203 personnel made up of journalists and technical/support staff to report on the elections.

“The 18 political parties participating in the elections are deploying 137,934 agents made up of 130,093 polling and 7,841 collation agents. We are also finalizing arrangements for vehicles and boats for land and maritime movement of personnel and materials.”

The commission again expressed deep concern over the rising state of insecurity and election-related violence across the three states.

Yakubu noted “Such massive deployment requires a secure environment which is beyond our immediate responsibilities.

“As we said repeatedly, we are concerned about the prevailing insecurity and election-related violence in the three States. We have been reassured of adequate deployment by the security agencies.

“On our part, we will continue to deepen our engagement with the security agencies and more meetings are planned in the next few days.”

“So far, all non-sensitive materials for the election have been delivered to the three States. Other preparatory activities, including training, are on course.

“Valuable lessons have been learnt from the 2023 general election for improved performance in the forthcoming elections,” he added.

